Apple prices just went up—but these Prime Day 2026 deals can save you thousands

Apple's iPads, iPhones, and MacBooks are getting a massive discount on Amazon. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → Apple recently announced a price hike of its products in India. The price hike increased the prices of Apple devices, particularly the iPad and the MacBook by ₹20,000 to ₹40,000, throwing water on the purchase plans of a lot of potential buyers. The good news is that there is still a way that interested buyers can get their hands on their favourite devices without breaking the bank: Prime Day 2026 sale. Amazon Prime Day 2026 offers For the unversed, the Amazon Prime Day 2026 began in India on July 4 and it will go on until July 6. During this time, Amazon is offering the biggest discounts of the year to the interested buyers, including Apple fans. In addition to that, the company is giving is offering limited-time sale offers, bank discounts, exchange bonuses and no-cost EMI options to the potential buyers. Buyers can also get a 10% instant discount on the purchases made using Axis Bank credit card and SBI credit and debit cards. Additionally, the company is offering a 5% cashback to Prime users on payments made using Amazon Pay UPI and select banking cards, a 10% cashback on Amazon Pay Later purchases and a 5% cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. So, if the recent price hike had made your Apple wishlist feel out of reach, these Amazon Prime Day 2026 deals could be your best chance to buy the device you want without paying the new, higher retail price. Best deals on Apple devices at Amazon Prime Day 2026

The Apple Watch Series 10 GPS + Cellular combines a lightweight titanium case with Apple's largest and brightest OLED display in a slimmer profile. Its wide-angle Always-On Retina display delivers excellent brightness, contrast and colour accuracy, making notifications, workouts and watch faces easy to read even outdoors. Health remains its biggest strength, with ECG, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, blood oxygen monitoring temperature sensing, cycle tracking and sleep apnea notifications. Additional features include advanced fitness tracking, fall detection, Emergency SOS and cellular connectivity. Buyers can also avail a no-cost EMI option along with an exchange bonus of up to ₹41,000 on the purchase of this smartwatch

Specifications Display 42mm Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display, up to 2,000 nits brightness Processor Apple S10 SiP Storage 64GB Battery Up to 18 hours of regular use Special Features GPS + Cellular, ECG, Heart Rate Monitoring, Temperature Sensor, Sleep Tracking, Cycle Tracking, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS, Water Resistance (50m), Precision Finding, Apple Pay Reasons to buy Premium build Bright and sharp display Accurate health tracking Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the watch for its premium titanium design, smooth performance, bright display and comprehensive health tracking features. Many also appreciate the fast processor, accurate workout tracking and seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its accuracy and health tracking features.

2. Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42 mm] Smartwatch with Rose Gold Aluminium Case with Light Blush Sport Band - S/M. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Apple Watch Series 10 GPS features a sleek aluminium case with a thinner, lighter profile that makes it comfortable for all-day wear. Its edge-to-edge Always-On Retina LTPO3 OLED display is brighter and offers improved wide-angle viewing, ensuring vibrant colours, sharp text and excellent colour accuracy whether you're indoors or outside. It is powered by Apple's S10 SiP that delivers smooth performance while supporting comprehensive health and fitness tracking. It includes ECG, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, temperature sensing, cycle tracking, workout tracking and safety features like Fall Detection and Emergency SOS. This smartwatch is available with an exchange bonus of ₹32,300. Buyers can also get a no-cost EMI option and a banking discount of up to ₹4,000 on its purchase.

Specifications Display Always-On Retina LTPO3 OLED display, Wide-angle OLED, up to 2,000 nits brightness, Ion-X glass Processor Apple S10 SiP Storage 64GB Battery Up to 18 hours of regular use Special Features ECG app, Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Sleep Tracking, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Workout Tracking, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS, Water Resistance (50m), GPS, Apple Pay Reasons to buy Premium build Bright and sharp display Accurate health tracking Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the Apple Watch Series 10 for its premium design, bright display, fast performance and reliable health tracking features. Many users highlight the comfort of the lighter aluminium case, accurate fitness metrics and smooth integration with the Apple ecosystem. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its accuracy and health tracking features.

The Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3) blends a slim, lightweight aluminium design with powerful hardware, making it ideal for work, creativity and entertainment. Its 11-inch Liquid Retina display delivers sharp visuals with P3 Wide Colour, True Tone technology and an anti-reflective coating for accurate colours and comfortable viewing in different lighting conditions. It is powered by the Apple M3 chip, the tablet handles multitasking, video editing, graphic design and gaming with ease. Support for the Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard further enhances productivity. It is getting an exchange bonus of up to ₹41,000 along with a cashback of up to ₹4,000 along with a no-cost EMI option.

Specifications Display 11-inch Liquid Retina display, 2360 × 1640 resolution, P3 Wide Colour, True Tone, Fully Laminated Display, Anti-reflective Coating, 500 nits brightness Processor Apple M3 chip Storage 128GB Battery Up to 10 hours of web browsing Special Features Apple Intelligence support, Apple Pencil Pro & Apple Pencil support, Magic Keyboard support, Touch ID, Landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Centre Stage, 12MP rear camera, Wi-Fi 6E, USB-C, Stage Manager, Split View Reasons to buy Excellent performance Premium design Long battery life Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the iPad Air M3 for its blazing-fast performance, premium build quality and stunning Liquid Retina display with vibrant, accurate colours. Users appreciate its ability to handle video editing, note-taking, digital art and multitasking without lag. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this iPad for its performance and design.

The Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M4) combines a sleek aluminium unibody with an ultra-portable design, making it an excellent companion for work, creativity and entertainment. Its 11-inch Liquid Retina display supports P3 Wide Colour, True Tone and a fully laminated panel with an anti-reflective coating. It is powered by the Apple M4 chip that offers desktop-class performance for multitasking, AI-powered workflows and demanding creative applications. Support for the Apple Pencil Pro, Magic Keyboard and Apple Intelligence further enhances productivity.

Specifications Display 11-inch Liquid Retina display, 2360 × 1640 resolution, P3 Wide Colour, True Tone, 500 nits brightness Processor Apple M4 chip Storage 128GB Battery Up to 10 hours of web browsing Special Features Apple Intelligence support, Apple Pencil Pro & Apple Pencil (USB-C) support, Magic Keyboard support, Touch ID, 12MP Landscape Ultra Wide front camera with Centre Stage, 12MP rear camera, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, USB-C, Stage Manager, Split View Reasons to buy Excellent performance Premium design Excellent productivity features Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the iPad Air M4 for its fast performance, premium build quality and vibrant Liquid Retina display with accurate colours. Many customers highlight its ability to handle video editing, note-taking, multitasking and entertainment without lag. Users also praise its lightweight design. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this iPad for its performance and design.

The Apple MacBook Air 13-inch with M5 chip features a sleek, ultra-thin aluminium design that makes it one of the most portable premium laptops available. Its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display delivers sharp detail, 1 billion colours, P3 wide colour gamut and True Tone technology for highly accurate and consistent colour reproduction. It is powered by the next-gen Apple M5 chip, it offers exceptional CPU and GPU performance for multitasking, productivity and AI-driven workflows. With macOS optimisation, fast SSD performance and improved connectivity, it delivers a smooth, efficient experience for students, professionals and creators. This laptop is available with a cashback of up to ₹4,000, a no-cost EMI option and an exchange bonus of up to ₹13,500.

Specifications Display 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 2560×1664 resolution, 500 nits brightness Processor Apple M5 chip Storage 512GB Battery Up to 18 hours of web browsing Special Features Apple Intelligence support, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, 12MP Center Stage camera, Touch ID, Thunderbolt 4 ports, macOS Tahoe, Spatial Audio, hardware-accelerated AI performance Reasons to buy Excellent performance Premium design Long battery life Reason to avoid Limited ports

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this MacBook's incredibly fast performance, silent operation and premium build quality. Many appreciate the sharp Liquid Retina display with accurate colours and smooth macOS experience. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this MacBook for its performance and battery life.

The Apple MacBook Neo 13-inch features a slim, lightweight aluminium design available in vibrant finishes like Silver, Blush, Citrus and Indigo, making it one of Apple’s most stylish entry-level laptops. Its 13-inch Liquid Retina display delivers sharp detail, 1 billion colours and P3-like wide colour accuracy with True Tone and 500 nits brightness, ensuring lifelike visuals for work and entertainment. It is powered by the Apple A18 Pro chip, which brings efficient performance for everyday productivity, browsing, content creation and Apple Intelligence features. This laptop is available with an exchange bonus of up to ₹13,500, a cashback of up to ₹2,100 and a no-cost EMI option.

Specifications Display 13-inch Liquid Retina display (2408 × 1506), IPS, 500 nits brightness Processor Apple A18 Pro chip Storage 512GB Battery Up to 16 hours of web browsing Special Features Apple Intelligence support, fanless design, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, Spatial Audio speakers, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6, USB-C ports (USB 3 + USB 2), macOS Tahoe, 3.5mm headphone jack Reasons to buy Excellent performance Premium design Long battery life Reason to avoid Only USB-C ports with minimal expansion options

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this MacBook to be a premium device with super-fast performance that handles everything smoothly. They appreciate its sleek design, lightweight build, and good battery life. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this MacBook for its performance and battery life.

The Apple AirPods 4 feature a refined open-fit design with a shorter stem and contoured shape for improved comfort and stability during long listening sessions. It is powered by the Apple H2 chip that delivers rich, detailed sound with Adaptive EQ that automatically tunes music for balanced audio and improved clarity. Its Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking creates an immersive listening experience, while the optional Active Noise Cancellation reduces surrounding noise for distraction-free playback. With IP54 resistance and seamless Apple ecosystem integration, AirPods 4 deliver premium wireless audio performance in a lightweight design. It is available with a no-cost EMI and cashback offer on Amazon.

Specifications Battery Up to 5 hours per charge (earbuds); up to 30 hours with charging case Active Noise Cancellation Includes ANC, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Conversation Awareness Audio Features H2 chip, Adaptive EQ, Personalised Spatial Audio, dynamic head tracking, Voice Isolation, high-excursion Apple driver Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C charging case, Siri voice control Reasons to buy Excellent sound quality Great ANC Good quality Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the AirPods 4 for their lightweight comfort, smooth connectivity and improved sound quality over previous generations. Many users highlight the immersive Spatial Audio experience and reliable performance with Apple devices. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose these AirPods for their sound and ANC features.

The Apple AirPods Pro 3 features a refined in-ear design with silicone tips and a compact MagSafe USB-C case for a secure, premium fit and everyday portability. Built for immersive listening, these earbuds deliver high-fidelity sound with deeper bass, crisp vocals and Adaptive EQ that enhances colour-like audio accuracy across genres. It gets an Advanced Active Noise Cancellation feature that is among the strongest in any in-ear earbuds, while Adaptive Transparency keeps you aware of surroundings. These earbuds are available with a cashback of up ₹1,000 and a no-cost EMI option.

Specifications Battery Up to 8 hours per charge (ANC on), up to 24–30 hours with MagSafe/USB-C case Active Noise Cancellation Next-gen Adaptive ANC with ultra-low noise microphones Audio Features Apple H2 chip, Adaptive EQ, Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, Voice Isolation, Conversation Awareness, Loud Sound Reduction Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C MagSafe charging case, automatic Apple device switching, Siri voice control Reasons to buy Excellent sound quality Great ANC Good comfort Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers consistently praise AirPods Pro 3 for their industry-leading noise cancellation, premium sound quality and comfortable in-ear fit. Many highlight the immersive Spatial Audio experience and seamless switching across Apple devices as standout features. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose these AirPods for their sound and ANC features.

The Apple AirTag features a compact, coin-sized stainless steel design with a polished finish that easily attaches to keys, bags or wallets. Built for precision tracking, it uses Apple’s Ultra Wideband technology and the Find My network to help locate lost items with remarkable accuracy. While it has no display, its precision finding feature uses directional cues on compatible iPhones for highly accurate location tracking. A built-in speaker emits sound to help locate nearby items, and Siri integration allows hands-free tracking.

Specifications Battery Replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery; lasts up to 1 year Connectivity Bluetooth LE, Ultra Wideband, NFC tap for Lost Mode Special Features Precision Finding, Find My network support, Lost Mode, Built-in speaker, Siri integration IP Rating IP67 Reasons to buy Good quality Accurate tracking Reason to avoid Requires Apple ecosystem

FAQs for the best deals on Apple devices at Amazon Prime Day 2026 Do new Apple launches also get discounts during Prime Day? Newly launched Apple products usually get smaller discounts, but you can still save through bank offers, no-cost EMI, and exchange deals. How much discount can I expect on Apple AirPods during Prime Day? AirPods often see 15%–40% effective discounts depending on the model, with Pro variants usually getting the best value drops. Are MacBooks heavily discounted on Amazon Prime Day? MacBooks usually receive moderate discounts (8%–20%), but combined bank offers and exchange deals can significantly increase total savings. Are Apple iPads worth buying during Amazon Prime Day? Yes, iPads—especially Air and base models—offer excellent discounts and are among the most popular Prime Day purchases. Are Apple accessories also discounted during Prime Day? Yes, accessories like AirTag, Apple Pencil, charging cables, and cases often see solid discounts.