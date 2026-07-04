Beat the heat for less: Best Amazon Prime Day 2026 deals on ACs, coolers and fans with up to 65% off

Amazon Prime Day 2026 sale kickstarted in India on July 4. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → Summer have been brutal this year, especially in the northern parts of the country. While we all have deployed all the possible means to keep our homes and offices cool, rising temperatures and high humidity leave more to be done. One way to prevent hot and humid weather from disrupting your comfort is by upgrading your summer appliances. Thankfully, Amazon Prime Day 2026 sale has arrived with some of the biggest deals and discounts of the season. This sale provides the perfect opportunity for the buyers to swap their old summer appliances with the newer and more efficient summer appliances.

To make it easier for you to get the best deals, we have rounded up the best Amazon Prime Day 2026 deals on ACs, coolers and fans. Whether you're replacing an old appliance, furnishing a new home or simply looking for a more affordable way to stay comfortable this summer, these offers make it easier to invest in reliable cooling solutions. Many products curated by us also come with additional bank discounts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI options, which makes the savings even more attractive. But before we get into the details, let's take a quick look at the offers that Amazon is offering as a part of its sale.

Amazon Prime Day 2026 sale offers - Up to 65 percent discount on the purchase of home appliances

- No-cost EMI option and exchange bonuses

- 10% discount on payments made using Axis Bank credit card, SBI credit and debit cards

- 10% instant discount on SBI, ICICI Bank, Canara Bank credit card EMI transactions

- 7.5% instant discount on Axis Bank, RBL Bank, Kotak Mahindra, DBS credit card EMI transactions

- Up to ₹10,000 off on HDBC Bank credit card EMI transactions

Now that you have all the information, check out the top deals on summer appliances.