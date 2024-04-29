 Class 11 students at Ludhiana govt school await lecturers - Hindustan Times
Class 11 students at Ludhiana govt school await lecturers

ByAkanksha Attri, Ludhiana
Apr 29, 2024 10:48 PM IST

A total of three posts have been allotted to the school including two lecturers and a principal, all of which lie vacant as of now

The new academic session has begun, but the Class 11 students awaits lectures at Government Senior Secondary School, Sunet. Instead, the master cadre educators who teach upto Class 10, have been taking their classes.

Students filling the form for admission in Government Senior Secondary School, Sunet, on Monday. (Manish/HT)
Students filling the form for admission in Government Senior Secondary School, Sunet, on Monday. (Manish/HT)

Earlier, Sunet government senior secondary school used to be a high school. Last year, It got promoted to the senior secondary level and started admitting students into Class 11 for the new academic session.

A total of three posts have been allotted to the school including two lecturers and a principal, all of which lie vacant as of now.

School in-charge Manju Bhalla said 69 students have taken admission into Class 11 till Monday. “We currently have only humanities with five subjects, including history, physical education, English, Punjabi and political science. School would require more rooms to accommodate more streams,” she added.

“The lecturers are not available in the school because the transfer of teachers is pending, and the classes are being conducted by master cadre teachers,” the in-charge said.

Deputy district education officer (secondary) Jaswinder Singh Virk said, “Due to the code of conduct in force, the teachers could not be promoted or transferred. In the meantime, other teachers are managing the classes. But, the situation would not be the same after June. The lecturers would be posted within a few months.”

The school has a strength of 1,065 students along with 30 teachers at present.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Class 11 students at Ludhiana govt school await lecturers
