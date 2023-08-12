Rohtak schoolgirl abducted, raped: Hotel owner, 2 other arrested; 1 still on the run

A day after a Class-10 student in Rohtak was abducted and gangraped by three men when she was on way to her school, police arrested two of the accused as well as the owner of a hotel where the crime took place. A day after a Class-10 student in Rohtak was abducted and gangraped by three men when she on way to her school, police arrested two of the accused as well as the owner of a hotel where the crime took place. (HT File)

A hunt is on for the third accused in the rape case.

As per information, the trio, two of them known to the girl and hailing from her village, had intercepted her on Thursday morning while she was headed to school and abducted her in a car.

The girl told the police that she had initially tried to scream for help, but was hushed by the accused, who threatened her of dire consequences.

The girl’s father, in his police complaint, said that the trio gangraped her and subsequently took her to a hotel, where one of the accused raped her again.

He added, “It was after they left from the hotel that my daughter contacted me with the help of the staff there. The staff took her to a nearby police checkpost, where she narrated the entire incident to the police.”

The girl’s family members had demanded action against the hotel in question for providing room to the accused even though there was a minor with them. The family members stated that the girl was in her school uniform when the trio took her to the hotel, and that should have set off the alarm bells for the staff.

Rohtak Sadar police station in-charge Pradeep Dahiya said the girl is under treatment at a private hospital in Rohtak. Medical examination has confirmed rape, the SHO added.

He further informed that two of the accused have been identified as Sahil and Vicky, while the third is yet to be identified. All three have been booked for rape and Sections of the Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences Act have also been invoked.

There was no clarity on the charges against the hotel owner at the time of filing of this report.

