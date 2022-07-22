Classes for first-year UG, PG students at PU’s affiliated colleges to start from August 16

Classes for first-year students of undergraduate and postgraduate students at Panjab University’s affiliated colleges will start from August 16, as per the academic calendar issued by the University for the 2022-23 session.

The colleges will open from August 1 and the admission process will be conducted till August 14.

Late admissions allowed by the principal will be permitted from August 26 to September 5, with ₹1,000 as late fee. Late admissions allowed by the vice-chancellor will be allowed from September 6 to 30 with ₹3,000 as late fee.

The classes for the first-year students usually would start in July. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the admission process was delayed in the past two academic sessions.

According to the 2022-23 academic calendar, the academic term-1 (odd semester) will end on November 27, before the semester examinations from November 28 to December 31.

The winter break in colleges will be from January 1 to January 15, 2023, and the second semester (even semester) will start from January 16. Semester examinations will be held from May 2 to June 3, 2023, which will be followed by the summer break.

Relaxation for entrance test candidates

Meanwhile, PU has also decided to allow the candidates, who had registered themselves for PU-CET (PG) 2022 but could not pay their fee. Similar relaxation has also been made for the PU-LLB (three-year) course entrance test.

Such candidates can pay the fee with a fine of ₹500 at the office of assistant registrar (CET cell), Aruna Ranjit Chandra Hall, PU, on or before 4 pm, July 22.

They have been advised to bring their scanned passport size photograph and signature in a pen drive. The PU-LLB (three years) entrance is scheduled on July 24, and PU-CET (PG) 2022 on July 29.