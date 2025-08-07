Classical arts an inwards path, says kathak maestro

“Classical arts, be it dance or singing, are an exercise to go inwards and find the natural harmony in senses before interacting with others,” said internationally acclaimed kathak maestro Pandit Rajendra Gangani as he delved into the perennial relevance of classical arts. Internationally acclaimed classical artist Pandit Rajendra Gangani performing Kathak at Ramgarhia College in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)

Gangani gave a kathak performance at the Ramgarhia College here on Wednesday in an event organised by the Punjab Chapter of SPIC MACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth).

The event was aimed at connecting the youth to the classical heritage of India. And this heritage, Gangani argued, was a “treasure of wisdom” that can help us connect not just with our roots but the inner self.

The event featured a spellbinding Kathak recital by Gangani, a legendary Jaipur Gharana exponent and Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee. His performance commenced with a powerful Shiv Stuti — “Bhaksham Suksham Sura Adhinasham Tatpatshath” — set in Teentaal, followed by signature Jaipur Gharana compositions such as Uthan, Ganesh Paran, and the elegant Gajgamini ki Chaal. Through expressive abhinaya, Guruji brought alive a soulful Ram Bhajan, a vivid depiction of Govardhan Leela in Indra Taal, and a lyrical Kavit, concluding with a brilliant Jugalbandi.

The classical arts, he said, are based on mastering the rhythms of the human body and our feelings. “It is hard to master these but the discipline built in learning arts transforms people into composed individuals who are adept in finding the mental and emotional balance required to tread the turbulence of life.”

Gagnai is very active on social media and has thousands of followers. This helps him to take his art to the people he once thought were “way out of reach.”

“I have reached people I never thought I would be able to connect with. I receive regular messages not only appreciating my art but also the ones that show I have been able to trigger wider interest in classical art forms,” he said.

Classical dances and singing genres take years to perfect and this is only possible by patronage. And social media, he thinks, is chipping in on this front as well by allowing people to earn by showcasing their art online.

“People can put out their performances online and create a channel to earn without having to compromise on their passion. This enables artists to keep their pursuit of passion going while also spreading the art simultaneously,” he said.