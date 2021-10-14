Classical dancer Mallika Sarabhai holds session at Chitkara College of Education

Renowned Indian classical dancer, actor and activist Mallika Sarabhai and author, educator and historian Vikramjit Singh Rooprai conducted expert sessions on performing arts at the Chitkara College of Education on Tuesday.

They helped the new batches of bachelor of education and master of education get conditioned to the use of performing arts as a classroom pedagogy-restructuring tool, through highly enriching and engaging sessions on “edutainment katha” and “the art of storytelling in teaching.”

The speakers said, “Theatre and performing arts are evocative teaching methodologies, which not only engage the creative side of the brain, but also provide an ideal balance in the students’ patterns of study. As it us easy for children to become swamped in a sea of theory, experiential learning helps to rejuvenate and engage the students.”

Addressing the new batches at the orientation programme, the pro-chancellor Madhu Chitkara said it is very important to keep pace with the latest educational trends and techniques when teaching the millennial and digital natives.

“The students these days have a very short attention span and it becomes exigent for an educator to formulate captivating lessons for the dynamic learners. However, the inclusion of performing arts in education provides pupils with an excellent opportunity to enthral their mind, body and emotions into a collaborative expression. Our pedagogy maestros for the day, Mallika Sarabhai and Mr Vikramjit Singh Rooprai, magnificently depicted the same in their instructive expert talk and workshop,” Chitkara.