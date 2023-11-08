Clay, paper, poetry mark Day 2 of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University youth fest

The 12th youth festival at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, saw a fusion of artistic talents on its second day, featuring competitions, such as collage-making, clay modelling, elocution and poetry. A student participating in the Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University youth fest. (HT Photo)

Librarian Nirmal Singh attended the event as the guest of honour for the morning session, while Sarvpreet Singh Ghuman, director of students’ welfare, emphasised the festival’s role in nurturing confidence, courage, wisdom, time management and a love for adventure among the youth.

APS Brar, the organising secretary of the festival, disclosed the themes for the competitions. The collage-making competition revolved around the theme “war or peace” and it saw the participation of 12 students. Simultaneously, the clay modelling competition revolved around the relation between humans and animals, also involving 12 students.

Participants came from various colleges of the university, including the College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana, College of Dairy Science and Technology, College of Fisheries, College of Animal Biotechnology, College of Veterinary Science in Rampura Phul, Bathinda, and Veterinary Polytechnic in Kaljharani. Additionally, Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Amritsar, an affiliated college, showcased its talents in these events, with students exhibiting high levels of motivation and enthusiasm.

Welfare officer Nidhi Sharma informed attendees that the festival will continue with on-the-spot painting at 8 am, installation at 11 am and a rangoli-making competition in the examination hall of the College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana, at 2 pm on Wednesday.

In the collage-making category, Deepak Kumar Chamm from the College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul, secured the first position, followed by Simranjit Kaur from the College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana, in the second position and Bipasha Basil from the College of Animal Biotechnology in the third position. The clay modelling competition featured Harpreet Singh from the College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul, as the winner, with Vishav Kumar from the College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana, taking the second spot and Nakhawa Shlok from the College of Fisheries securing the third position.

In the cartooning competition, with the theme politics, Samarpreet Singh from the College of Veterinary Science, Ludhiana, claimed the top spot, while Upinderjit Kaur from the College of Dairy Science and Technology took the second place and Aditi Thakur from the College of Fisheries secured the third position.

