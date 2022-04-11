Clear position on Kunwar Vijay’s allegations against police officials: Khaira to CM
Chandigarh : Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Sunday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to clear his position on allegations levelled by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and retired police officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh against two IPS officers who have been given key assignments by the state government.
Demanding the transfer of IPS officers Prabodh Kumar and Arun Pal Singh from their current postings, Khaira also asked the chief minister clarify his stand on the AAP MLA’s allegations. He reminded Mann that AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had claimed on several occasions during the run up to the Punjab elections that if his party was voted to power, he would ensure justice to the victims of the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura police firing within 24 hours.
“I do not think the Punjab government is walking extra mile or making any extraordinary effort to live up to the aforesaid promise,” he wrote in a letter to the chief minister.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, Kunwar Vijay had asked the state government to reconsider the posting of two police officers, accusing them of favouring big political families. “These two officers are responsible for denial of justice in the Bargari, Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura cases,” he alleged, without directly naming them. Prabodh Kumar is the state’s intelligence chief whereas Arun Pal is commissioner of police, Amritsar.
-
Congress expels ex-MLA Dhiman for questioning Warring’s appointment
Chandigarh : Barely four hours after he lashed out against newly appointed Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the Congress on Sunday expelled former MLA Surjit Singh Dhiman from the party for anti-party activities. Dhiman, while reacting to the new appointments, questioned the Congress leadership's decision to name Warring as the Punjab Congress president. Calling the new state chief “novice and opportunist”, he said the Congress would suffer the consequences of this appointment.
-
Heatwave keeps stranglehold on Delhi for fourth straight day
Delhi continued to wilt under a heatwave on Sunday, with Safdarjung, the capital's base weather station, recording a high of 41.8 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal. The maximum temperature on Monday is expected to hover around 41 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department, which has issued an orange alert. The heat might subside a bit on Tuesday to a high of 40 degrees, which still triggers a yellow alert, a notch lower.
-
Lahore: Vandalised statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh restored
Letterschd@hindustantimes.com Lahore: A life-size statue of the first ruler of the Sikh Empire Maharaja Ranjit Singh has been restored and is soon expected to be reinstalled at a safer place at Lahore Fort, months after it was last vandalised by an activist of a banned Islamist party, a media report said on Sunday.
-
Chandigarh police arrest three held in two separate theft cases
Police on Sunday arrested three people in two separate theft cases. In the first case, the victim, Manish Kumar of Maloya Colony, had reported that an unidentified person stole three mobile phones, a bill book and other documents from his van parked in Ram Darbar Phase 2 on the intervening night between Thursday and Friday. A case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 31 police station.
-
Will take probe into Hoshiarpur land scam to its logical end: Minister
Punjab revenue minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa on Sunday said that the state government will probe the multi-crore Hoshiarpur land scam and won't spare those involved in it. On April 5 this year, the additional district and sessions court of Ludhiana rejected the closure report in the Hoshiarpur land scam filed by the vigilance bureau on June 14, 2019.
