Clergy accepts Sukhbir’s penance, grants pardon

Akal Takht on Friday accepted Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal’s 10-day tankhah (religious punishment) and freed him from the tag of ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty of religious misconduct). Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar on Friday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Sukhbir, amid a row over the party’s working committee not accepting his resignation as SAD chief, appeared before the highest Sikh temporal seat that had declared him ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty of religious misconduct) on August 30 for the mistakes committed by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and its government from 2007 to 2017 on complaint of the rebel Akali leaders.

During his 10-day atonement, Sukhbir performed the duty of ‘sewadar’ at the entrance of the Golden Temple and other historic gurdwaras, besides performing voluntary services including washing utensils in the community kitchens.

Security was high at the Golden Temple complex, especially in light of the attack on Sukhbir by an ex-militant Narain Singh Chaura on December 4. Unprecedented security arrangements were made by the Punjab police and SGPC inside and outside the shrine complex as Sukhbir, who has a foot fracture, arrived in a wheelchair.

He and other party leaders offered ardaas, karah parshad worth ₹11,000 and cash of ₹11,000, besides a letter seeking acceptance of their atonement and forgiveness in the presence of Guru Granth Sahib and Panj Pyare (five beloved ones of Guru). After his process, Takht issued them a letter certifying that they had got ardas done of forgiveness.

Other leaders who appeared with Sukhbir, were SAD working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Daljit Singh Cheema, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Sucha Singh Langah, Hira Singh Gabria and Maheshinder Singh Grewal. Apart from them, all other senior party leaders of the Sukhbir camp were present on the occasion, besides SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and its various members.

SAD leaders deposit money used for publishing advt on pardon to dera head

On the direction of the Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh-led Sikh clergy, Sukhbir, Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Daljit Singh Cheema, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Sucha Singh Langah and Hira Singh Gabria also deposited money with interest to the SGPC exchequer for the ₹90 lakh advertisement published in the newspapers by the gurdwara body to justify the pardon granted to the Dera chief in 2015.

Each of them deposited approximately ₹16 lakh, the receipt of which was attached to the letter handed over to the Takht on Friday. Senior Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s amount is pending as he could not appear before the Takht due to health issues.

Row over non-acceptance of resignation continues

A section of SAD leaders, who were part of the rebel group, once again raised concern over the party working committee not accepting Sukhbir’s resignation despite Takht’s directive. The Sikh segments, including rebel Akali leaders, said that the party working committee had violated the order of Akal Takht. However, the SAD leaders in Sukhbir’s camp cited that they have got permission from the Takht jathedar and the deadline has been extended by 20 days.