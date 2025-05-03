Clerk friend arrested for woman doctor’s death

The Hisar police on Friday produced a clerk of the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU), Hisar in a local court in connection with the mysterious death of a 25-year-old MBBS doctor Dr Bhavna Yadav. The court sent him to a three-day police remand. Her mother Gayatri said that she received a phone call from her daughter’s male friend Udesh, a resident of Rewari and working as a clerk at CCSHAU, who informed her that Bhavna sustained burn injuries, and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. (HT File)

Bhavna, a resident of Rajasthan’s Jaipur was preparing for her post-graduation after pursuing her MBBS from the Philippines went to Delhi from her house on April 21. She was attending online classes for admission to a post-graduation course. Her mother Gayatri said that she received a phone call from her daughter’s male friend Udesh, a resident of Rewari and working as a clerk at CCSHAU, who informed her that Bhavna sustained burn injuries, and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

“When I reached the hospital, no one was there, and the hospital staff did not inform me who brought Bhavna to the hospital. Then, I rushed her to a hospital in Jaipur, where she succumbed to burn injuries on the night of April 24. There were injury marks on Bhavna’s abdomen, and I suspect that she was stabbed first and then set on fire,” her mother told the Hisar police.

Hisar DSP Tanuj Sharma said that they have received zero FIR from Rajasthan on April 28 and then they lodged an FIR under Section 103(1) (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“The doctor’s family alleged that the incident took place at the CCSHAU accommodation where Udesh was staying. Both of them were close friends and Udesh was married nearly four years ago. We recovered a bottle of petrol from the crime scene. The accused was taken on three-day police remand,” the DSP added.

Refuting the allegation of the deceased doctor’s mother, accused Udesh’s mother Munish said that Bhavna wanted to marry her son in 2018, but her mother Gayatri disapproved of the match citing Udesh being just a clerk. Later, she agreed but demanded ₹35 lakh that she spent on Bhavna’s education from us. However, we declined to give the amount. My son got married in December 2021.”

Udesh’s wife Nikki said that she received a phone call from her husband on April 24, who informed her that Bhavna poured petrol herself and jumped from the wall in his quarters.

“Bhavna was engaged in a one-sided relationship, and she was frequently asking me about Udesh’s whereabouts. I have submitted a 60-page WhatsApp chat to Hisar police to ascertain the one-sided relationship,” she added.