Clinical ops with intel, tech support to counter terrorists in Jammu region

Amid the spike in terror attacks in the Jammu region, security forces have identified 48 locations across six districts for multi-force deployment of army, Jammu and Kashmir Police’s special operations group (SOG) and paramilitary force personnel. The move is aimed at not only pre-empting terror strikes but also dominating vantage points and cleansing forests of terrorists. A security official stands guard near the site of the recent encounter with terrorists at Desa village in Doda district on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

“At least 48 locations, where terrorist activities are up, have been identified in Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Kathua, Udhampur and Doda districts. Security forces will go for clinical operations in these areas with the help of human intelligence and technological intervention,” a senior security official said.

“The deployment shall also be made on ridges to guard the movement of security convoys from hill tops. The terrorists have been taking positions at vantage points on hill tops and targeting convoys on narrow roads in the hilly terrain,” the official said.

July 15 ambush fourth attempt in 35 days

The terror attack on a search team in Desa forest on Monday night that left four soldiers, including an officer, dead was carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammad’s proxy outfit Kashmir Tigers.

Security forces suspect that the attackers, believed to be three to four, were a mix of Pakistani terrorists trained in guerilla warfare and commandos of the Pakistan’s Special Services Group. Three attempts made earlier to target forces in Doda by these terrorists were thwarted by J&K Police and the Indian Army

Sources said that the Monday night attack in Desa forest was the fourth attempted ambush in Doda district in the past 35 days.

Tightening cordon to corner terrorists

Defence sources said that additional troops from Nagrota-based White Knight Corps have been rushed to Desa forest to tighten the cordon and assist in search operations.

“The security forces have thrown a multi-layered cordon around Desa forest, including Panchan Bhata. The forces launched a massive combing operation from Keshwan in Kishtwar, Pogal Paristan in Ramban, Basantgarh in Udhampur and from the Anantnag side,” they said.

“Forces are trying to gradually tighten the cordon to corner the terrorists. The army, which is leading the first layer of the multi-forces grid with its paratroopers, has clear instructions to conduct clinical operations without suffering further damage,” they said.

On June 26, security forces had conducted a clinical operation in the Sinoo area of Gandoh in Doda district, where three terrorists were eliminated swiftly without any casualty to the forces.

Poonch, Rajouri see most casualties

Since 2021, 52 security personnel have died in the line of duty in the Jammu region, while 62 terrorists have been killed and 19 civilians lost their lives.

Of them, 21 personnel died in Poonch and an equal number lost their lives in the line of duty in Rajouri district, while six personnel died in Kathua and four in Doda.

While 31 terrorists were eliminated in Rajouri district in the past three years, 23 were killed in Poonch, three each in Doda and Reasi districts and two in Kathua.

Ten civilians lost their lives in terror attacks in ⁠Rajouri, while nine died in Reasi district.