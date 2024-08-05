Cloudburst hits J&K’s Ganderbal; Srinagar-Leh highway closed

Traffic on the Srinagar-Leh national highway remained suspended for seven hours after cloudburst triggered landslides in Ganderbal district at midnight. The cloudburst triggered landslides in Kawcherwan village which also led to blockage of the national highway. After several hours the traffic on the national highway was restored. People gather near damaged vehicles following a cloudburst, in Ganderbal district, on Sunday. A cloudburst in the district of Jammu and Kashmir has damaged a road, leading to the closing of the arterial Srinagar-Leh national highway, officials said on Sunday. (PTI)

Villagers said that cloudburst took place last night which left few houses and vehicles damaged and water entered paddy fields and houses.

Villagers said that the cloudburst triggered landslides and mudslides in the village. In the morning, men and machinery were pressed into service after which the highway was restored.

Khursheed Ahmad, a resident of the affected village, said the cloudburst created panic in the area. “Due to the fear of mudslides and landslides, many people shifted to neighbouring villages. Thankfully, no casualties took place in the village,” he said.

MeT office had already issued an advisory about cloudbursts in different parts of Kashmir till August 7 and asked people to take extra precautions.

Traffic police in a statement said that the Srinagar-Kargil road got blocked due to landslides in Kawcherwan Kangan area.

“The traffic was later restored after the road was cleared,” he added.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari sought compensation for the affected families.

“I urge the authorities to ensure adequate assistance and compensation for those who suffered losses due to the cloudburst that hit several areas of Kangan in the district of Ganderbal early this morning. Thankfully, there have been no casualties in the incident. However, reports suggest that some buildings, including residential houses, have suffered damage due to the flashfloods triggered by the cloudburst. Also, the heavy rainfall has caused extensive damage to paddy fields, and several vehicles have become trapped in the resulting debris. In this hour of grief, the administration must ensure all necessary measures are taken to support the victims of this natural calamity,” Bukhari said in a statement on X.