CM announces 20 lakh medical cover for Haryana players

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the state government will give medical insurance cover of ₹20 lakh to every player to keep their moral boosted. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini meets players at an event in Kurukshetra on Thursday. (Courtesy: X)

Apart from this, incentives of ₹50 lakh, ₹30 lakh and ₹20 lakh will be given to the three best akharas every year at the state level and the three best akhadas will be given an amount of ₹15 lakh, ₹10 lakh and ₹5 lakh at the district level.

The chief minister was speaking during the closing ceremony of Haryana Wrestling Dangal in Kurukshetra.

Saini also felicitated the winning wrestlers and said that more than 500 wrestlers participated in this dangal at the district and regional level over the last two days.

He said that it is a matter of pride that out of the 32 wrestlers who reached the final stage of wrestling today, 16 are girls.

“Haryana is the land of sports. Haryana is undoubtedly a small state in terms of population and area, but the achievements of the state in the field of sports are unmatched,” he added.

The chief minister said that after the year 2014, many changes have taken place in the field of sports at the national level under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The chief minister said that the government has made ‘Haryana Utkrisht Khiladi Seva Niyam 2021’ to ensure safe employment for excellent players.

“Under this, 550 new posts were created in the sports department. Apart from this, 224 players have been given government jobs. Reservation provision has been made for sportspersons in direct recruitment for posts from Group-A to Group-D. Haryana is the first state in the country which gives the highest cash prizes to medal-winners. So far, cash prizes worth ₹593 crore have been given to sportspersons. Apart from this, an honorarium is also being given to 298 outstanding players. Since 2014, scholarships worth ₹53.45 crore have been provided to more than 29,000 students,” he added.

Issues directives to improve sanitation in Gurugram

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness in Gurugram, instructing officials to ensure compliance with sanitation norms to build a clean city. He warned officials against any laxity in public service delivery, stating that strict action will be taken against negligent administrative staff.

Chairing the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee meeting in Gurugram, the chief minister reviewed 23 complaints, resolving 19 on the spot. The remaining few were reserved for the next meeting, with instructions for a status report. “Cleanliness and public convenience are priorities. I will personally inspect sanitation standards during next month’s review meeting,” said Saini.

Saini took suo motu cognizance of the quality of treated water from Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), directing regular checks to ensure it meets standards before being used for agricultural purposes. He instructed officials to test the treated water in labs and involve farmers in its usage.