 CM Bhagwant Mann in touch with Amit Shah, to form own party: SAD chief Sukhbir - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CM Bhagwant Mann in touch with Amit Shah, to form own party: SAD chief Sukhbir

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
May 08, 2024 04:47 AM IST

Addressing massive gatherings in Ajnala and Raja Sansi, the SAD president said that CM Bhagwant Mann has been holding talks with the Union home minister.

Accusing chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Union home minister Amit Shah of working hand in glove, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said Mann would part ways with AAP to form a parallel party with BJP’s support soon.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal with party candidate Anil Joshi during a rally on the outskrits of Amritsar. (PTI)
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal with party candidate Anil Joshi during a rally on the outskrits of Amritsar. (PTI)

Addressing massive gatherings in Ajnala and Raja Sansi in support of party’s candidate Anil Joshi, the SAD president said, “The CM has been holding talks with the Union home minister. It is a just a matter of time before he ditches AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal to form his own parallel party in Punjab.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read | Smriti Irani targets Rahul Gandhi over Pak leader's post: ‘Chunaav desh mein, samarthan videsh mein’

Urging Punjabis to unite to thwart this “conspiracy”, Badal appealed to them to seal the borders of the state with their votes just like the “BJP’s government had sealed the borders to prevent farmers from reaching Delhi in league with the AAP government in Punjab”.

“We will continue to fight to safeguard the rights of Punjab come what may,” he said. Badal also accused the BJP of attacking the Khalsa Panth. “This started immediately after we left the NDA government in support of farmers and against the three black laws,” he said.

Senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia also condemned the BJP and its Punjab president Sunil Jakhar for “insulting farmers by calling them anti-nationals” in a representation to the Election Commission. “This seems to be a sinister attempt to get the election postponed by giving one excuse or the other. But in reality, the truth is that the BJP wants to run away from contesting the election as it is being shunned by Punjabis,” he said.

The SAD leader also lambasted BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu for calling farmers “goons and anti-nationals” for protesting against the BJP because they have been “denied justice” by the BJP-led central government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / CM Bhagwant Mann in touch with Amit Shah, to form own party: SAD chief Sukhbir

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On