PM Narendra Modi's interview: 'Opposition believes NDA government will return'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times' sister publication Hindustan, took a sharp jibe at the Opposition, alleging their leaders are not campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections because they believe that the NDA government will return to power.

PM Modi said the Opposition is certain of its defeat in the general elections.

"It is not the election, but the Opposition camp that is dull because of their certain defeat. Even the Opposition believes that the NDA government will return to power, which is why even several opposition leaders are shying away from poll campaigns… Many people have started blaming EVMs (electronic voting machines) even before the polls have begun," he said.

Amid Opposition's accusation that the Centre has been misusing agencies to target political opponents, PM Modi vowed that action against those who steal people's money will not end.

"Whatever be the level of corruption, it impacts the people of the country… action against such people, who steal the money meant for the welfare of the people of this country, will not end," he said.

PM Modi rejected the Opposition's charge of misuse of agencies. He said out of all cases being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, only 3 percent were linked to those in politics.

PM Modi said those who benefit from corruption cry foul.

“Of the corruption cases probed by the Enforcement Directorate, only three per cent have people associated with politics. The remaining 97 per cent cases are linked to officials and criminals. Those who see benefits in a corrupt system are the ones who are crying foul and presenting the wrong picture,” he said.

"The narratives you have heard, that it is only political corruption that we are after, are being circulated by people who are under the sword of investigative agencies,” he added.

PM Modi said the Enforcement Directorate took action against corrupt officers and attached assets worth thousands of crores.

“Before 2014, ED attached assets worth only ₹5,000 crores, whereas in the last 10 years that amount has increased to more than ₹1 lakh crore. Before 2014, ED had seized only ₹34 lakh in cash, while under our government it has seized more than ₹2,200 crore in cash. Imagine, if this money was invested in welfare schemes for the poor, how many people would have benefited, how many opportunities could have been created for the youth. So many new infrastructure projects could have been launched,” he said.

PM Modi also attacked the Congress party, saying they strengthened "their family" when they had full majority governments at the Centre. He said the BJP government has been strengthening the country.

"People have got the opportunity to compare the BJP model and the Congress model for the first time. The Congress ruled the country with full majority for 5-6 decades. In comparison, the BJP has served with absolute majority for only one decade. When they had full majority governments, all they did was strengthen their family. Today, when we have a majority government, our priority is to strengthen the country — villages, the poor, our farmers, and the middle class society," he said.

Voting for the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 19. Counting of votes will take place on June 4.