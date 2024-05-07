Smriti Irani targets Rahul Gandhi over Pak leader's post: ‘Chunaav desh mein, samarthan videsh mein

Union minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over alleged support from a Pakistani leader amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Smriti Irani, Rahul Gandhi(File photos)

Former Pakistani minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has been posting tweets in support of Rahul. On May 3, Hussain tagged Smriti Irani in his post that read: "Hope Amethi will defeat this hate monger @smritiirani".

Taking a dig at Fawad Hussain, Smriti Irani said that they were not being able to handle Pakistan but were worrying about Amethi.

"Till now I used to contest against Congress leader only, but now a Pakistani leader has said that Smriti Irani should be defeated. 'Tumse Pakistan na sambhalta, tum Amethi ki chinta karte ho'. If my voice reaches the leader of Pakistan, I want to say, this is the Amethi where PM Modi has built the factory of the AK 203 rifle, that rifle used to kill Pakistani terrorists on borders... 'Chunaav chal raha hai desh me, samarthan mil raha aapko (Rahul Gandhi) videsh me'," said Smriti Irani as quoted by news agency ANI.

Recent instances of former Pakistani minister posting in support of Rahul Gandhi

Last week, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain shared a video of Rahul Gandhi on X. In the video, the Congress leader was criticising the BJP and PM Narendra Modi and labelling accusations against Indian media.

Sharing the video, Fawad Hussain wrote "Rahul on fire ….".

On May 4, Hussain lauded Rahul Gandhi's repeated promises of conducting a wealth redistribution survey in India.

"Rahul Gandhi like his great Grandfather Jawaharlal has a socialist in him, problems of India and Pak are so same even after 75 years of partition, Rahul sahib in his last night speech said 30 or 50 families Owns 70% of India wealth so is in Pakistan where only a business club called Pak Buisness Council and few real estate Seth’s own 75% of Pak wealth.. fair distribution of wealth is biggest challenge of capitalism," wrote Hussain on X.