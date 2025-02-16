CM inaugurates party office for Hisar mayoral candidate

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday urged the people of Hisar to elect Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Praveen Popli as next mayor of the city in the municipal corporation elections in March. Saini also inaugurated Popli’s office in Hisar. Earlier in the day, the chief minister interacted with the farmers after inaugurating the three-day Krishi Darshan exhibition, organised by agri India exhibition, Karnal, at the Northern Region Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute in Hisar. (Sourced)

The chief minister Saini said that the people of Hisar and other cities will elect their representative and make a strong ‘triple engine-government’.

“The Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) certification for agricultural tractors will be issued from today by the Northern region farm machinery training and testing institute in Hisar. A custom hiring centre is also being inaugurated at the institute, where small and marginal farmers can rent agricultural machinery, such as rotavators, super seeders, land levellers, ploughs and trolleys,” the CM added.

The chief minister urged agricultural machinery manufacturers to create affordable equipment according to farmers’ needs. He urged the farmers to focus on water conservation and shift towards sprinkler and drip irrigation systems, adding the government is giving 70%-80% subsidies on these schemes.

“The BJP government has allocated ₹13,500 crore for crop compensation to Haryana farmers in the last 11 years as compared to Congress government’s ₹1,155 crore. We are committed to the welfare of cultivators,” he added.