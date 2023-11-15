CM ki vishesh charcha: Khattar calls upon youth to use social media carefully

Calling upon the youth to use social media carefully and take advantage of the government schemes, Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday shared 20 success-oriented “mantras” in the digital era with the youth of the state. Highlighting the role of the younger generation in shaping the future of the country, Khattar shared his roadmap for success through what he called 20 transformative “mantras” for success. (HT File)

Interacting with the youth during the ongoing CM ki vishesh charcha programme through audio conferencing, the CM asked the youth to remain positive and have an open-minded approach while dealing with challenges. Khattar stressed the need to “strive for excellence” without imitating others and avoiding negativity on social media while contributing to building a prosperous society.

Highlighting the role of the younger generation in shaping the future of the country, Khattar shared his roadmap for success through what he called 20 transformative “mantras” for success.

“We must firmly believe that nothing is difficult. We should face difficulties as a challenge and confront them to achieve success,” he said, asking the youth that challenges will come in life and that one must overcome the obstacles with determination.

“In this age group, drugs and other wrong habits do attract the youngster, but one must avoid it by following the right direction with a positive approach,” he added.

The CM advised the youth not to imitate others. He said we should aim to excel in the work in which we are good. “We should also believe in teamwork as sometimes, working together with others is necessary even for small tasks,” he added.

Khattar said our approach should be positive and that we must aspire to accomplish something in life. The CM cautioned the youth about the ill effects of negative thoughts. He said for a positive outlook in life, it is essential to engage in regular exercise, maintain good habits, and keep learning new things. He suggested that one should travel to new places and meet new people.

“Through constant new experiences, our self-confidence increases and we will be able to face challenges with determination, he said, advising the youth to take advantage of government schemes, such as Digital India and Skill India, as stepping stones to a better future.

The CM advised the youth on the use of social media and cautioned them about its misuse. While acknowledging the usefulness of social media, he said that some mischievous individuals use it to spread negativity. He said it is important to avoid falling into their traps and that the youth must not deviate from the right path.

“Our destiny is in our hands, and we should step out of our comfort zones. Do not hesitate to take risks. Express gratitude towards those who invest their time, resources, and influence in your favour. Instead of categorizing new ideas as good or bad, find ways to make them effective. Research has shown that approaching things this way leads to a more promising path to success,” he said, advocating the youth to incorporate yoga and meditation practices into daily routines to foster mental and physical well-being.

