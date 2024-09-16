CM Mann, AAP ministers term Kejriwal’s decision ‘revolutionary’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in Punjab on Sunday hailed the announcement of the party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation as Delhi chief minister as a “bold and revolutionary” move. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (right) during a programme in New Delhi on Sunday. (Arvind Yadav/ HT)

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann praised Kejriwal’s decision, attributing it to honesty and commitment to the people. He said that the people of Delhi would support Kejriwal in the upcoming assembly elections based on his integrity. Mann also alleged that there have been attempts to undermine the AAP by imprisoning Kejriwal, but these efforts have failed to break the party. “Any other party might have succumbed under such pressure,” he said.

Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema claimed that the country was aware that the BJP had allegedly fabricated the case against Kejriwal. “With his recent bail from the Supreme Court, it has become clear that the allegations against him were completely false,” he claimed. Cheema also expressed confidence that the people of Delhi would elect him as chief minister again. Cheema also challenged the BJP to hold elections now, asserting that the truth would prevail. He predicted a decisive defeat for the BJP in the upcoming elections, with the AAP securing a resounding victory.

Cabinet minister Aman Arora said that the people of Delhi and the nation stand with Kejriwal and the AAP. Another minister Anmol Gagan Maan said that now it was up to the public to decide whether Kejriwal was a criminal or an honest leader. She said that Kejriwal had transformed Delhi over the past 10 years, increasing the budget from ₹30,000 crore to ₹75,000 crore. “He improved the education system, made water-electricity free and bus travel free for women, and curtailed corruption in government projects to provide better facilities to the people, Maan said.

Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said, “Only an honest person can take such a decision. No leader resigns after being released from jail when the Supreme Court has ruled in their favour. Kejriwal has taken a courageous step.”

Anandpur Sahib MP Malvinder Singh Kang stated that Kejriwal would now visit every street in Delhi to present his case to the people, and with their support, he would again form the government with a substantial majority.