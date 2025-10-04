CM Mann announces ₹20.6-cr development projects for Lehra

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann laid the foundation stone of the new office complex of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in Lehragaga on Saturday. He said that the complex will have a built-up area of 10,000 square feet and will be spread over 2.34 acres. Mann said that total cost of the complex will be ₹4.69 crore and the project is expected to be completed within 18 months. Blessing newly-wedded couples at an event, Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said that a successful marital life is founded on mutual trust and balance. He also distributed cheques as shagun to newly-wed couples. (HT Photo)

The CM said that the complex will house two sub-divisional offices and a complaint centre to provide better services to the local residents.

Mann also laid the foundation stone of a new tehsil complex in Lehragaga and said that the project will cost ₹15.92 crore.

The CM said that the project is expected to be completed before July 30, 2026, and the covered area of the building will be 51,881 square feet.

The CM also visited Aap Ki Rasoi by Saurabh Goel Foundation where social worker Gaurav Goel and his team have initiated a unique effort. The aim is to ensure no person sleeps hungry as under ‘Aap Ki Rasoi’, simple and nutritious meals are provided for just ₹10 per plate. Currently, around 250 people eat meals daily here.

He also inaugurated a New Hall at Saurabh Complex, which already is a major facility for the local population and this new hall will further ease the hosting of social events and meetings.

Blessing newly-wedded couples at an event, the CM said that a successful marital life is founded on mutual trust and balance. He also distributed cheques as shagun to newly-wed couples.

The CM said that the state government has embarked on a major project to repair and upgrade 19,491.56 km rural link roads in the state at a cost of ₹4,150.42 crore.

The CM said the leaders of opposition parties have a “myopic mindset” towards Punjab and its people. Targeting leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, he claimed that the Congress leader is making desperate attempts to defame the government but has failed miserably in dearth of any concrete issue.