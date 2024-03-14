CM Mann asks police to go after big fish in drug trafficking cases

Ludhiana : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has asked the police to go after big fish involved in drug trafficking and send them behind bars to ensure free and fair elections. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has asked the police to go after big fish involved in drug trafficking and send them behind bars to ensure free and fair elections.

Holding a meeting with commissioners of police (CPs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and other senior officers at the Ludhiana police lines on Wednesday, the CM asked them to coordinate with all the major stakeholders, including political parties, for peaceful conduct of Lok Sabha polls. He said that a sense of security and safety must prevail among political parties so that they can take part in the elections enthusiastically. Mann also batted for installation of CCTVs at all vulnerable points in the districts, especially at the “nakas”.

Mann said the Constitution of India stipulates equal opportunity for all the political parties to take part in the elections and it should be adhered to by all means.

He said that several companies of paramilitary force will be arriving in the state soon to assist the Punjab Police, adding that these forces are ignorant about the tradition, beliefs and customs of the state and so the Punjab Police should lead them to ensure that religious sentiments of the people are not hurt.

Mann said that it must be given utmost importance as the sentiments of people are of paramount importance to maintain law and order in the state.

The CM said that the process of depositing licenced weapons across the state should be expedited and completed well before the polls.

He said it is the need of hour to hold peaceful polls in the state, adding any laxity in this task is undesirable.

Mann also asked the officers to make sure that poll bulletins are issued at regular intervals so as to keep people abreast about the ongoing developments.

Inspector general of police (IGP, headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said the CM has directed the police officials to increase vigil to check drug peddling and directed them to trace the links of smugglers.