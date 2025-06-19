CM Mann media team’s key member quits, another goes on leave

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s officer on special duty (OSD), media, Adil Azmi has resigned from his post, while senior manager, media relations, Ayushi Saraswat, has gone on leave. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s officer on special duty (OSD), media, Adil Azmi has resigned from his post, while senior manager, media relations, Ayushi Saraswat, has gone on leave.

Both Azmi and Saraswat, who have been key members of the AAP government’s media team from the beginning, have cited “family commitments” as the reason for their decision. Azmi, responsible for handling the chief minister’s publicity and media relations, put in his papers on Tuesday.

A source close to Azmi said that he has gone on a “sabbatical” for at least four to five months and may return to work thereafter. “Azmi has been associated with the AAP from the very start. He will continue to work for the party,” said the person who did not wish to be named.

Saraswat, who has also been part of the team employed by the present government for publicity since 2022, has proceeded on a two-month leave owing to “family reasons,” it is learnt. Information and public relations department officials, however, refused to comment on the matter.

These developments, which came on the last day of the campaigning for the Ludhiana West assembly byelection, sparked speculations about the probable reasons – one being a party office-bearer’s interview with a web channel that reportedly did not go as planned and irked the state leadership.

The media team of the present government had undergone a shake-up about nine months ago when three people, engaged by the Punjab State Media Society (PUNMEDIA) as the director media relations, and the director of communications – all considered close to Mann, resigned from their positions.