CM Mann meets envoys of 8 nations, seeks investments in Punjab

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday met envoys of eight countries, including the UK and Australia, and urged them to invest in the state in sectors such as agriculture, education, and sports. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann during a meeting with Australia’s High Commissioner to India Philip Green in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

Mann met the ambassadors and high commissioners of Australia, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Spain, Malaysia and the Netherlands, among others, in New Delhi and discussed areas of mutual interest to help promote investment in the state.

A statement from the Punjab government claimed that the envoys of these countries showed keen interest in making investments in the state.

During the meetings, the CM showcased Punjab as a land of opportunities and invited them to encourage the companies of their respective countries to invest in the state.

Mann said that Punjab has complete communal harmony, peace and amity, which are mainly responsible for overall development and prosperity in the state.

“During the day-long meetings, we discussed areas of mutual interest. The investments that will come in will help turn Punjab into a global hub of investment and help restore its original glory. The day is not far away when Punjab will emerge as the industrial hub of the country,” the chief minister said.

In his meeting with Australian high commissioner Philip Green, Mann underlined the huge potential of investment in agriculture, the sports industry, cattle feed, education and others in Punjab. The CM also met UK high commissioner Alex Ellis and said there was a huge scope of mutual growth between Punjab and the UK in the agri-food processing sector.

Mann further said that both the UK and the state can also benefit from strategic tie-ups in pharmaceuticals, engineering, information technology and chemical sectors, adding that he invited the UK universities to set up their campuses in Punjab. Mann also met Brazil ambassador Kenneth H da Nobrega, Ambassador of Spain José María Ridao. Ambassador of Spain José María Ridao apprised Mann that Punjab exports products like basmati rice, drugs, products of steel and iron, auto components, agrochemicals, cotton fabrics, and others to Spain.

The CM also met Malaysian high commissioner Dato Muzafar Shah Mustafa and Ambassador of the Netherlands Marie Louisa Gerards. The CM said it is heartening to know that the Netherlands is the fourth largest foreign direct investor in India. “Several companies from the Netherlands have already invested in Punjab and he had also performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the De Heus factory at Vividha Industrial Park, Rajpura in October 2023,” Mann said.