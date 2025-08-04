CM Mann to review progress of anti-drug campaign with Ludhiana officials today

Under the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) Ludhiana incharge Balbir Chaudhary and zone incharge Sukhjit Singh of Nasha Mukti Morcha held an important meeting with administrative officials and police officials. The main objective of this meeting was to prepare for the upcoming meeting with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday and to review the progress of the ongoing campaign against drugs in the district. The main objective of this meeting was to prepare for the upcoming meeting with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday and to review the progress of the ongoing campaign against drugs in the district. (HT File photo)

During the meeting, Balbir Chaudhary shared detailed information about the efforts being made by the Nasha Mukti Morcha in the district. He said that continuous work is being done to save the youth from drug addiction through de-addiction centres and awareness campaigns in Punjab. Sukhjit Singh highlighted the success of the ongoing activities against drugs and social awareness programmes at the Punjab level. He emphasised that the cooperation of every section of the society is needed to further strengthen the Punjab government’s war on drugs campaign.

In the meeting to be held with CM Mann on Monday, a report will be presented on the steps being taken by the Morcha to eradicate the drug problem in the state. Along with this, the effectiveness of government schemes for stopping drug trafficking and rehabilitating the victims will also be discussed. The meeting will discuss ways to increase the capacity of de-addiction centres, further expand awareness programs and strengthen the local police and there was also a discussion on increasing coordination with the administration.

Balbir Chaudhary and Sukhjit Singh jointly appreciated the anti-drug efforts of the Punjab government and said that under the leadership of the CM Mann, the dream of making the state drug-free will soon be realised. They appealed to the entire society to participate in this campaign and make joint efforts to save the young generation from the evils of drugs. In-charge of ‘Nasha Mukti Morcha’ Ludhiana Rural-1 Manjit Singh Raikot, Ludhiana Rural-2 Hemraj Sahnewal and Coordinator of Halka East Sandeep Mishra and many other colleagues were present in the meeting.