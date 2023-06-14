CM Mann unveils ‘Vision Document 2047’ to rejuvenate state’s economy

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday unveiled the ‘Punjab Vision Document 2047’, calling it the “roadmap for a progressive and prosperous state”. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (File photo)

Releasing the document, Mann underlined the urgent need to rejuvenate the economy and fiscal health of the state. He said the vision document consists of nine departmentalised sections and 16 socio-economic indicator-based sub-sections focusing on the current status, major challenges that the state is facing and envisages short-term and long-term strategies to overcome these challenges.

The CM said that as per the document, a rate of growth of the economy at 7.5% per annum by 2030 and 10% by 2047 will be achieved. The document also aims at bringing the investment-GSDP ratio to 25% by 2030 and restoring the investment-GSDP ratio of Punjab to 32% by 2047 by improving the investment climate in the state and initiating the economic governance reforms for time-bound and hassle-free clearance of industrial projects. Likewise, Mann said that service sector/sunrise services like information technology-enabled services (ITES), including BPO, online education, social media and entertainment, will be developed and the application of digital technologies in the service sector will also be incentivized.

Mann said the state government strives to achieve the targets set in this document by the year 2030 and 2047, respectively. “The state government will put in all possible efforts and resources to achieve the targets proposed in the vision document,” he added.

