CM responding well to the treatment: Doctors

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann who was admitted to Fortis hospital in Mohali for routine health checkup late on September 25 is responding well to the treatment. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann who was admitted to Fortis hospital in Mohali for routine health checkup late on September 25 is responding well to the treatment. (HT File)

Dr RK Jaswal, director and head of department of cardiology at the hospital, said that some heart-related tests of the CM were conducted. “We have examined the chief minister and conducted some tests, the results of which are still awaited,” Jaswal said.

“Due to an increase in pressure in the chief minister’s pulmonary artery, there was pressure on his heart leading to fluctuations in blood pressure. All vitals of the chief minister are stable. He is responding well to the treatment, and it is hoped that his condition will improve soon,” he added.

Doctors will take further decisions after the results of the tests are available, Jaswal said.