CM Saini’s ‘shaitan’ couplet triggers storm in Haryana assembly

A couplet that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini recited in the Haryana assembly on Tuesday while replying to an adjournment motion on law and order, set off a storm with the opposition Congress erupting in fury during Wednesday’s proceedings. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini speaking during the monsoon session of the assembly in Chandigarh. (PTI Photo)

Saini, while recalling crime incidents during the Congress rule, on Tuesday said: “Jiske kirdar par shaitan bhi sharminda hai, woh bhi aaye hain nasihat dene humko. (Those with a questionable character are now offering advice)”.

The remark became the flashpoint for Congress protests. Soon after question hour, Congress MLAs trooped into the well of the House with newspaper clippings in hand, raising slogans and stalling proceedings.

“I answered every point they had raised, but the Congress ran away from the House despite moving an adjournment motion,” Saini said, defending his remarks while referring to the Congress walkout on Tuesday.

Opposition MLAs, led by Geeta Bhukkal, trooped to the well of the House and disrupted Speaker Harvinder Kalyan’s speech. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda joined in as the din escalated. “It is our right to raise the issue. We want the Speaker’s ruling and clarification about the words used by the CM,” Bhukkal demanded.

Tempers flared further when cabinet minister Krishan Bedi locked horns with the Congress benches. The Speaker had a tough time asking Bedi to sit down, but his remarks against Bhukkal infuriated Congress MLAs, who rushed to protest. Both sides indulged in counter-sloganeering, disrupting proceedings before order was restored at 12.13pm for a few minutes.

Congress MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian asked the CM to explain who he called “shaitan.” Saini retorted, “By taking offence to the word ‘shaitan’, the Congress is humiliating Colonel Shaitan Singh, who played a pivotal role in defending our borders.”

Hooda hit back, insisting the CM withdraw the remark. “What is the problem in withdrawing a wrong word? Take it back and close the matter,” Hooda said.

Saini refused, saying the Congress had “crossed all limits,” but stressed he held Hooda in “high esteem”.

Amid the heated exchanges, agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana accused the Congress of “creating ruckus because they are leaderless.”

The Speaker repeatedly appealed to both sides to maintain decorum. “Members should desist from using words that hurt sentiments. I will examine the issue and, if required, remove any objectionable word from the assembly records,” Kalyan said.

As calm returned after half an hour, transport minister Anil Vij said: “Proceedings are telecast live. People have already heard what was said. How will you erase it from their minds?”