CM Sukhu calls on Dalai Lama in McLeodganj

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
May 25, 2024 05:04 AM IST

CM Sukhu’s meeting with the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala came four days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut faced protest during her campaign in Kaza, the headquarters of Spiti which comprises the Mandi parliamentary constituency.

Amidst the hectic election schedule, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called upon the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, at his residence in Dharamshala’s McLeodganj.

Amidst the hectic election schedule, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called upon the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, at his residence in Dharamshala’s McLeodganj. (HT Photo)
Sukhu’s meeting with the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala came four days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut faced protest during her campaign in Kaza, the headquarters of Spiti which comprises the Mandi parliamentary constituency. The protesters showed her black flags and raised slogans, asking her to go back. The residents of Spiti, most of whom follow Buddhism, were expressing anger as the actor-turned-politician had shared an offensive social media post last year showing a photoshopped image of the Dalai Lama with US President Joe Biden. She apologised for sharing the post.

Sukhu who was in Dharamshala sought blessings of the Dalai Lama. Congress candidate from Dharamshala assembly bypoll Devender Jaggi accompanied him. Tibetans living in India were given voting rights in 2014.

