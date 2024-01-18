CM Sukhu launches ‘Sarkar Gaon ke Dwar’ scheme in Hamirpur

Gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and aiming to reach the public at their doorsteps, Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched a public redressal programme, “Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar” from Galodh under the Nadaun assembly constituency in Hamirpur district. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu being welcomed during a ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ event in Hamirpur on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

He also laid the foundation stones for developmental projects worth ₹5.88 crore in the Nadaun area. During the programme, the chief minister received 87 complaints and directed for them to be uploaded on the chief minister helpline.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The state government was organising the programme across the state to make people aware of the various policies and achievements during the last year. The ministers and MLAs would also visit villages to inform people about the public welfare schemes being implemented so that the people could derive maximum benefits from them, he said.

Considering that about 90% of the state’s population resides in villages, efforts would be made to strengthen the village economy in the coming budget, said the chief minister, adding that, “The vision of prosperous Himachal would be realised only when our villages become self-reliant”.

He said that a target has been set to make Himachal the most prosperous state in the country in the next 10 years.

“Huge debt was inherited due to excessive borrowings and poor fiscal mismanagement of funds by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. It is not the congress to be blamed,” he said, and added that the state was raising loans just to repay the interest accumulated due to excessive borrowings by previous government. “We were well aware of this enormous debt yet fulfilling the promise made to the employees, we restored the Old Pension Scheme in the very first cabinet as promised in our election manifesto”, he reiterated.

“A request was made to the central government to release ₹9,000 crore of the New Pension Scheme, but the Union government has not heeded to our request. Perhaps the centre was not in favour of restoring the OPS to the state employees,” he said.