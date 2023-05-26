Development of Dehra a top priority: Himachal CM

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said development of Dehra assembly segment was the top priority of the Congress government during a public meeting at Haripur on Friday.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu laying foundation stone of various development projects in Dehra, Kangra district, on Friday. (HT Photo)

The minister also proposed a zoological park at Bankhandi which would generate 5,000 employment opportunities for the youth. In addition, he said the government will focus on promoting adventure tourism at Pong Lake, allocating ₹70 crore for the purpose. Plans include the introduction of hot air balloon activities and the construction of a floating hotel.

The state government will also support the youth by providing financial assistance to buy Shikaras, aiming to create employment opportunities in the area, he added.

Sukhu said that a Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) was being opened at Dehra and he has taken up the issue with Union human resource minister Dharmendra Pradhan to commence the construction work which was in limbo for last 10 years.

On the demand of the local MLA Hoshiar Singh, the CM announced the operation of five new bus routes in the area and to reorganise the BDO office in the times to come. Additionally, two primary health centres (PHCs) and an indoor stadium with a swimming pool will be built in Dehra.

Sukhu said that the government is also striving to strengthen the rural economy through the implementation of the ‘Him Ganga’ scheme. Under this initiative, cow milk will be purchased from cattle rearers at ₹80 per litre, while buffalo milk will be bought at ₹100 per litre.

He said, in the first phase, the government has allocated approximately ₹450 crore budget for providing a monthly pension of ₹1500 to 2.31 lakh women above the age of 18. Starting from June, women from Spiti Valley will also receive this benefit. To improve education in rural areas, Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools will be constructed in each assembly constituency, with pre-nursery and nursery wings in the first phase. A Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding School will also be established in the Dehra assembly segment, he said.

The CM said the present government was going to bring innovative changes in the health sector as well. Model health institutes will be opened in each assembly constituency, where modern health services will be provided to the people. He said the government is also taking steps towards providing employment to the youth. In the last cabinet meeting, approval has been given to fill the posts of about 6000 teachers in the education department.

He said that due to the financial mismanagement of the previous the BJP government, the state’s economic condition was poor, but the present government is making efforts to bring the state’s economic condition back on track.

Earlier, the CM dedicated various developmental projects worth ₹20.59 crore to the people of Dehra assembly constituency, He inaugurated the new bus stand at Haripur and various rural roads.

