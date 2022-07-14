Punjab CM’s wedding: Jathedar slams checking of van carrying Guru Granth Sahib
Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Thursday objected to the checking of a van ferrying the Guru Granth Sahib for the wedding rituals of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh.
During the CM’s wedding on July 7, the holy book was brought to his official residence from a gurdwara. Before the vehicle entered the premises, two security personnel stopped it for checking using scanners. A video of this act was shared on social media, inviting criticism from Sikh groups, who called it “disrespect” to the Guru.
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) members, led by its chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, met Giani Harpreet Singh on Thursday and submitted a memorandum seeking action in the case. After the meeting, the jathedar said: “What happened is unfortunate, as Guru Granth Sahib is our Guru and supreme for us. Checking the van carrying Palki Sahib is not fair. Such incidents hurt the Sikh sentiments.”
Meanwhile, SGPC chief Dhami said it was even more hurtful that the incident took place at the residence of the state’s chief minister, who should be committed to the promotion and respect of every religion.
-
Punjab: Distribution of sports kits during Congress regime under AAP govt’s lens
The Punjab sports minister has reportedly marked an inquiry into alleged irregularities in distribution of sports kits during the previous Congress government. The action came after former Punjab Civil Services officer and sportsperson Iqbal Singh Sandhu alleged embezzlement of funds allocated to distribute sports kits to over 85,000 players in the state.
-
Moose Wala murder: Fourth Haryana module shooter gave Delhi Police the slip twice
The fourth alleged shooter of the Haryana module who was part of the fatal attack on Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala had managed to give the Delhi Police the slip twice, when the other three shooters were arrested in two separate operations in Gujarat and the national capital, it is learnt.
-
Minor detained for overspeeding, injuring Dombivli traffic policeman after dragging him on car bonnet
Five days after a Navi Mumbai traffic cop was dragged on the bonnet of a car by a motorist flouting traffic norms, a similar incident occurred in Dombivli on Wednesday evening. The car was driven by a minor who did not possess a licence and was speeding. The Ramnagar Police registered a case against the car owner and detained the minor from Bhopar village in Dombivli on Thursday. He tried to stop the driver.
-
New Belapur-Ulwe flyover closed for traffic due to heavy waterlogging
Commuters going to Ulwe have been taking a 20-minute detour for the last 10 days to reach their destinations as the new road below the Belapur-Ulwe flyover was closed following repeated waterlogging. The road going towards Ulwe from Belapur is one of the roads that also reaches the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport. The road under Ulwe and Wahal flyovers in Panvel Taluka were waterlogged owing to heavy rainfall since the morning of July 5.
-
407 families continue to live in extremely dangerous buildings in Thane: TMC survey
For the fear of losing possession of their homes, 407 families continue to stay in 44 extremely dangerous structures within Thane city, as per Thane Municipal Corporation survey. There are 4,330 dangerous buildings, out of which 74 are extremely dangerous. These include 16 buildings and 28 chawls that have 407 families residing in them. Among the above-mentioned 44 structures, a majority of them are in Kopri ward with 16 buildings housing 187 families.
