Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Coaching institute director sentenced to 6-month simple imprisonment in cheque bounce case

    A local court has sentenced Anup Sharma to 6 months, the director of AK Vidya Mandir Pvt Ltd., coaching institute in a cheque bounce case.

    Published on: Mar 18, 2026 8:26 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A local court has convicted Anup Sharma, director, AK Vidya Mandir Pvt Ltd (a coaching institute) in connection with a a cheque bounce case and sentenced him to 6 months simple imprisonment. The case pertains to a payment of 1.5 lakh due for advertising services.

    The case pertains to a payment of ₹1.5 lakh due for advertising services. (HT File)
    The case pertains to a payment of ₹1.5 lakh due for advertising services. (HT File)

    The coaching institute had approached Rajesh Monga, proprietor of Monga Advertising, to publish advertisements in various newspapers. After the advertisements were published, the company issued two cheques for 75,000 each as payment.

    However, both cheques bounced when presented to the bank. Other company directors, Kailash Sharma and Anusuya Sharma, did not appear in court and had earlier been declared proclaimed persons as per Monga’s counsel Rohit Ummat.

    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Coaching Institute Director Sentenced To 6-month Simple Imprisonment In Cheque Bounce Case
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes