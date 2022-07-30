Coaching student’s mobile phone snatched in Chandigarh’s Sector 37
A coaching centre student lost his mobile phone to snatchers in Sector 37 on Thursday.
The victim, Shaurya Dutt, 23, a resident of Sector 37, told the police that he was a student of Bulls Eye Coaching Centre in Sector 34. On Thursday, he was using his Apple iPhone while waiting for his friend near Government School, Sector 37, when two men on a motorcycle snatched his mobile phone and sped away.
He said the motorcycle did not have a number plate. On his complaint, police registered a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector-39 police station. They are scanning CCTV footage from near the crime scene to get clues about the accused.
Snatchers who targeted woman in Pinjore arrested
The Panchkula police have arrested a Rupnagar resident who allegedly snatched the gold chain of a woman who was out for an evening walk in Pinjore on May 17.
The accused was identified as Satnam Singh, a resident of Tajpura village in Rupnagar district.
He was arrested by a team led by detective staff in-charge Satbir Singh on Thursday.
Police said he was among the three motorcycle-borne men who had snatched the chain of Pinjore resident Rajni. Police have already arrested the other two accused and a woman in the case. They are all facing a snatching case registered at the Pinjore police station. If proven, Section 379-A of the IPC carries a jail term up to 10 years.
-
On birthday, white tigress Vanya dies in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta zoo: Report
Even as the world was celebrating International Tiger Day on Friday, Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park was grieving the loss of a white tigress 'Vanya'. According to a BBP statement, Vanya was six years old and died of multiple organ failure following a viral infection. Coincidentally, Friday was also Vanya's birthday. She was born on July 29, 2016, to Subhadra and Surya. Vanya, who was considered the queen of the safari, had been ailing since April.
-
Uttarakhand to develop 46 ropeway projects across state: Tourism minister
The Uttarakhand government led by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given a go-ahead to develop 46 ropeway projects under the Parvatmala scheme to boost tourism across the state, state tourism minister Satpal Maharaj said in Dehradun on Friday. The tourism minister directed the officials to explore the possibility of the funicular railway system in places where there is no possibility of setting up a ropeway project.
-
MP: Retd bank official dies by suicide after killing wife, injuring children
A 72-year-old retired bank officer died by suicide after killing his 60-year-old wife and injuring their two children by pouring kerosene in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, police said on Saturday. The couple's 28-year-old son and 24-year-old daughter were seriously injured and have been admitted to the hospital, said Vivek Agrawal, superintendent of police, Chhindwara. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.
-
Medical fraternity calls for removal of Punjab health minister
A day after Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra forced Baba Farid University of Health Sciences vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur to lie on a dirty patient bed during an inspection, several associations of doctors, including the state unit of the Indian Medical Association, expressed anguish over the incident and urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to intervene. Condemning the behaviour of the minister, the Indian Orthopaedic Association strongly condemns the behaviour of the health minister.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Kagool opens centre in Baner UK-based data analytics and ERP specialist consultancy company Kagool opened its Pune centre at MAgile building at Baner. The Pune centre will start functioning from August 1 this year. Edelweiss Pune division reports strong growth Edelweiss Private Wealth announced that its Pune division (Maharashtra and Goa, ex Mumbai) reported a jump of 105 per cent in its client assets as compared to its clients in the rest of India.
