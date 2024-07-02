‘Cocktail of BNS, IPC’: Ludhiana cops in a fix

The local police are still struggling to synchronise the new criminal laws that came into force across the country on July 1. The police registered at least three cases under the IPC, which was replaced by the BNS. (HT file photo for representation)

On the day, the local police registered at least six first-information reports, with the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) each getting a 50% share of them.

The police registered at least three cases under the IPC, which was replaced by the BNS.

Commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that the police officials were being trained about the BNS.

“Very soon, the police will bring BNS into practice while registering all the cases,” he said.

Ludhiana Rural, Khanna police in same boat

The case was no different for the Ludhiana Rural and Khanna police as the officials there seemed to be just as confused.

The lone case registered by the Ludhiana Rural police was under sections of the now-defunct IPC.

The Sadar Jagraon police booked a family under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 498A (dowry harassment) of the IPC.

Khanna police registered three cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The Salem Tabri police station of Ludhiana police commissionerate registered an FIR of assault under the IPC. The Division Number 3 police registered an FIR under section 379 of the IPC after a local reported that his scooter was stolen.

The Jamalpur police registered a case under sections 363 and 366 A of the IPC against a man for allegedly abducting a minor on the pretext of marriage.

Dehlon cops a step ahead

The Dehlon police were a step ahead of the other 29 police stations of police commissionerate and registered the first FIR under the BNS. The police arrested three accused of theft and vehicle lifting. A case under sections 304 (2), 303 (2) and 317 of the BNS was registered.

The Division Number 8 police registered an FIR under section 305 of the BNS after they arrested an accused with stolen mobile phones and a scooter.

Similarly, the Model Town police booked an air conditioner (SC) mechanic for allegedly molesting a woman and registered an FIR under section 74 of the BNS.