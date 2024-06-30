Collapse of law and order in state: Warring

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday alleged that there was a “collapse” of governance, law and order and administrative structure in Punjab as the people were “not feeling safe” anymore. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

“The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is surviving on a grace period as it has already lost the mandate in the recently concluded parliamentary elections,” said Warring who was taking up a door-to-door campaign along with his wife Amrita Warring in ward number 76 and Basti Danishmanda areas in support of party candidate Surinder Kaur.

Pointing out the “poor civic amenities”, he said a few hours of rainfall made the entire city submerged. He promised to address the issue of waterlogging in the city by all means.

Terming the other parties as proxies of AAP, the PCC president said voting for the BJP or the BSP would amount to voting for the ruling party in the state.