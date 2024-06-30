 Collapse of law and order in state: Warring - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Collapse of law and order in state: Warring

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jun 30, 2024 09:36 PM IST

Pointing out the “poor civic amenities”, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring says a few hours of rainfall made the entire city submerged. He promised to address the issue of waterlogging in the city by all means.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday alleged that there was a “collapse” of governance, law and order and administrative structure in Punjab as the people were “not feeling safe” anymore.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

“The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is surviving on a grace period as it has already lost the mandate in the recently concluded parliamentary elections,” said Warring who was taking up a door-to-door campaign along with his wife Amrita Warring in ward number 76 and Basti Danishmanda areas in support of party candidate Surinder Kaur.

Pointing out the “poor civic amenities”, he said a few hours of rainfall made the entire city submerged. He promised to address the issue of waterlogging in the city by all means.

Terming the other parties as proxies of AAP, the PCC president said voting for the BJP or the BSP would amount to voting for the ruling party in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Collapse of law and order in state: Warring
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On