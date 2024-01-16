College student stabbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 32

A group of four youths stabbed a 20-year-old college student following an argument on Saturday evening. The accused, who remain unidentified, are reportedly also students of the same college. All of them are at large. (Istock)

The victim, Ramneek, a final-year student of SD College, was admitted to GMCH, Sector 32. He is a resident of Pushpak Society, Sector 49-B.

Police said Ramneek got into an argument with the other students on Friday evening. The following day, he was going towards Nirman Theatre with his friend, when the same students confronted him over the previous day’s argument near a temple in Sector 32.

Amid the heated exchange, one of the four youths took out a sharp-edged weapon and attacked Ramneek. A case under Sections 324, 341, 506 and 34 of the IPC was registered at the Sector 34 police station.