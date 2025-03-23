Colonel’s kin, veterans stage protest in Patiala, 4th inspector named in FIR

Family members of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath, along with army veterans, started a sit-in protest outside the office of the Patiala deputy commissioner (DC), demanding the immediate arrest of the police officers accused of assaulting the army officer and his son. Jasvinder Kaur, wife of Colonel Pushpinder Bath, addresses a gathering outside the DC office in Patiala on Saturday. (ANI)

The protesters said that the accused officials should be arrested without delay, as they have been booked under serious charges, including attempt to murder. The Colonel’s family once again reiterated their demand for a CBI probe into the incident and the transfer of Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh.

After an outrage, the Punjab Police on Friday went into damage control mode— forming up a special investigation team (SIT) and registering a fresh FIR based on the army officer’s statement.

According to the fresh FIR, the Patiala police have booked inspectors Rauni Singh, Harjinder Dhillon, and Harry Boparai under Sections 109 (abetment of attempt to murder), 310, 155(2), 117(2) (both related to voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In addition, two other police personnel, Rajveer and Surjeet Singh, have also been named in the case.

On Saturday, police added the name of the fourth inspector, Patiala CIA in-charge Shaminder Singh, to the fresh FIR and booked him under Sections 299 (intent to outrage religious feelings) and 191 (rioting) of the BNS. An SIT probing the incident consists of SPS Parmar, additional director general of police (law and order); Sandeep Malik, senior superintendent of police, Hoshiarpur, and Manpreet Singh, superintendent of police (Rural), Mohali.

Hours before the protest, Patiala deputy commissioner Preeti Yadav held a meeting with the Colonel’s family in an attempt to dissuade them from going ahead with their demonstration, however, her efforts were unsuccessful.

Addressing the gathering, Jasvinder Kaur, wife of Col Bath, said, “This is a peaceful protest demanding justice for a citizen of India who was assaulted by 12 police personnel. The misuse of power by the Punjab Police must be stopped, or else they will continue to escape punishment for even more heinous crimes. By delaying the registration of the FIR against the accused officers, Patiala SSP Nanak Singh has failed in his duty to ensure justice for my husband.”

Meanwhile, former Patiala MP Preneet Kaur also met the DC and submitted a memorandum seeking justice for the Colonel and his son.

“Today, I am speaking not as a politician but as the wife of an ex-serviceman, Captain Amarinder Singh. I strongly condemn this brutality against Col Bath and his son. A thorough inquiry should be conducted, either jointly by the Indian Army or by a retired high court judge,” Preneet stated.

The incident took place on the intervening night of March 13 and 14, when Colonel Bath and his son were at a roadside eatery near Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. The family claimed that when the two were standing outside their car and having food, some police officers in civilian clothes approached and asked the Colonel to move his vehicle so they could park theirs, leading to an altercation.

Later in the evening, Patiala DC again met the protesters to persuade them to call off the agitation. Addressing the gathering, the DC said, “I assure you that a fair investigation will be carried out.”

However, the Colonel’s kin refused to lift the sit-in.

“I do not trust the state government, therefore, I demand a CBI inquiry into the matter. Additionally, all the police officers involved should immediately be arrested, and Patiala SSP Nanak Singh should be transferred from Patiala,” Jasvinder said.

Punjab BJP Mahila Morcha President Jai Inder Kaur also submitted a memorandum to SSP Patiala demanding immediate action against the accused and their arrest.

“This is a highly condemnable incident. If an Army officer is not safe in Punjab, then what about the common people? Law and order in Punjab have completely collapsed,” she said.

Meanwhile, advocate HS Phoolka called for a stricter control over the police to prevent further “misuse” of power. “If you give so much power to the bureaucracy, it will be misused. What happened to Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath is the result of that,” he said.