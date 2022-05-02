Colony Number 4 demolition: A sleepless night without power and water

Chandigarh records hottest April since 2010

With an average maximum temperature of 38.5C, this April was the hottest since 2010, according to the India Meteorological Department. In 2010, the average maximum temperature was 38.9C at the airport observatory. This is the all-time highest for Chandigarh and was even recorded this year at the airport. The normal average maximum temperature for April as per the IMD is 34.3C. Before April, March this year was also the driest since 2008.