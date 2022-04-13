Coming soon, machine-powered sewerage management in Chandigarh
Sewerage management in Chandigarh is set to transform from manual to hi-tech.
In a month’s time, spending around ₹6 crore, the municipal corporation will be procuring automatic suction machines, jetting, grabbing machine equipped with robotic arms, and water- and rust-proof cameras to transmit the live situation in sewers.
“The equipment will help MC move from manual maintenance of the city’s sewerage and drainage system to one backed by latest technology,” said MC commissioner Anindita Mitra.
“Using inspection cameras, maintenance staff will be able to detect the type of blockage from outside and determine the equipment required for its cleaning,” said Mitra.
Grabbing machines are equipped with small, truck-mounted handles, which are lowered into the sewer to remove objects or waste blocking it and can also be used to carry them for disposal.
Suction machines are high-vacuum pressure vehicles with the capacity to store retrieved waste water and simultaneously suck out any stubborn materials lodged inside the pipelines. The waste water can be discharged back after filtration. These machines also have jetting pipes to dislodge any materials sticking to sewer wall using high-pressure water.
In addition to these, MC will also be purchasing 20 tractors, eight big and small tippers, three small road rollers, boom loaders and a truck.
Mitra said, “Our sewermen need to be protected and nurtured. Hence, they have all been insured and linked to social welfare schemes. In case all other efforts fail, the team entering the manholes is granted 10% risk allowance.”
MC is already also working on upgrading the city’s aging sewerage and drainage system. “Upgrade of the city’s sewage treatment plants is underway. The plant in Maloya has already been upgraded and the remaining seven are undergoing improvements. Work on two of these will be completed by July 2022, another two by December 2022 and the remaining three by March 2023,” the MC commissioner said.
Himachal: Flesh trade racket busted in Kangra, 5 women rescued
Kangra police have busted a flesh trade racket and rescued five women allegedly held captive in a private hotel at Damtal, a small town in Nurpur subdivision on Himachal-Punjab border. The kingpin and owner of the hotel and his two sons have been arrested. The accused have been identified as Janak Raj and his sons Akash and Vijay.
HP government transfers 20 IAS officers
In a major administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred 20 Indian Administrative Service officers. A 1987-batch officer, Nisha Singh, who was posted as adviser (health) to government of Himachal Pradesh at New Delhi, will function as additional chief secretary (rural development, panchayati raj, administrative reforms and training & foreign assignments). Sudesh Kumar Mokhta has been shifted as director-cum-ex-officio-special secretary (revenue & disaster management).
Surabhi Malik is first woman deputy commissioner of Ludhiana
A 2012-batch IAS officer Surabhi Malik has been appointed the new deputy commissioner of Ludhiana. She replaces Varinder Sharma. In Ludhiana, Surabhi has previously served as the additional deputy commissioner (ADCP, development) in 2017. She has also served as the additional commissioner of Ludhiana municipal corporation prior to that. Malik has also served as the Fatehgarh Sahib DC, Rupnagar ADC and Nangal sub-divisional magistrate. She completed BA (Hons) Economics from Lady Shriram College in Delhi.
Ludhiana: Carjackers abduct woman after thrashing kin, drive around city for two hours
In a shocking incident, six miscreants kidnapped a woman in her Kia Sonet car after thrashing her husband and father-in-law and drove around the city for over two hours on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. They later dropped her off near Durga temple, located close to the Jagraon Bridge, after robbing her jewellery, Apple smart watch and mobile phone. The car was found abandoned on a plot in Ramgarh on Tuesday afternoon.
Three of family found murdered in Rupnagar
In a report submitted to the Mohali deputy commissioner, sub-divisional magistrate Harbans Singh has submitted that the iron shed that collapsed at Rampur Kalan village in Zirakpur on March 29, killing two women and injuring five persons, was completely illegal. The report adds that though the contract to build the shed was given to contractor Prem Singh, it was the duty of the land owner, Gurjit Singh Kohli, brother of AAP MLA from Patiala Ajitpal Singh Kohli to get permission for the construction.
