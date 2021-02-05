IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Coming up, housing society for Chandigarh MC’s councillors, employees
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Coming up, housing society for Chandigarh MC’s councillors, employees

After approval from MC House, agenda will be forwarded to the administration for its approval to use civic body land for the project
READ FULL STORY
By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:33 PM IST

The municipal corporation will be allotting its land for development of a housing society for its incumbent councillors, officials and employees.

Under the proposed self-financing scheme, which got the go-ahead in the MC General House special meeting on Friday, the allottees will bear the cost of land and construction.

Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma said a detailed agenda item will be presented in the MC General House meeting, following which UT administration’s approval will be taken to use MC land for the scheme.

Raising the issue of housing for councillors and MC officials, BJP councillor Shakti Devshali sought that a token amount for a housing scheme be added to the budget estimates for 2021-2022.

“The housing scheme will be on the lines of the self-financing schemes in Punjab and Haryana for their MLAs. As Chandigarh does not have a legislative assembly, the scheme will be for councillors and MC employees,” said Sharma, adding that the flats for the economical weaker sections (EWS) will also be part of the scheme to cover all MC employees.

A society, comprising councillors, officials and employees, will be formed to pitch in funds for the project for which land will be allotted on the prevailing collector rates.

Costing of the project has yet to be worked out. “Only after land is finalised and the number of flats that can be developed on the site is decided, the project’s cost can be calculated,” said Sharma.

Even though the Congress councillors didn’t oppose the move during the Friday’s meeting, party’s councillor and leader of opposition Devinder Singh Babla, who was absent in the meeting, said, “The Congress will oppose any such move by the BJP. MC land should be used only for people’s welfare and not for councillors’ benefit.”

Smart school for underprivileged kids

MC is planning to set up a smart school for the city’s underprivileged children. Estimated to cost 50 crore, the school will be on the lines of a similar facility in Pune. Apart from smart facilities, the budget will cover uniforms, books and stationery for the students. “Detailed project plans and land for the project will be finalised shortly,” said mayor Ravi Kant Sharma.

Banquet hall in Industrial Area

Also part of MC’s plans is a banquet hall on the plot in Industrial Area, Phase 1, where it currently runs a cattle pound. “The work on the cowshed in Raipur Kalan will be completed in the next five months. The Industrial Area cattle pound will be shifted there and a modern banquet hall will come up in its place. Besides benefitting area residents, it will help MC generate additional revenue,” said Sharma.

Agendas for these projects will be presented in the next General House meeting, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
view of open hand in Chandigarh, . File Photo
view of open hand in Chandigarh, . File Photo
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC to start next fiscal with 670-cr budget deficit

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:07 AM IST
The MC General House in a special meeting on Friday approved 1,641 crore budget for 2021-22, even as the civic body has only 971 crore in its kitty
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Kullu native arrested with 6.5kg charas in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Was headed to Delhi to deliver the contraband when he was spotted by the police in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area and nabbed
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Coming up, housing society for Chandigarh MC’s councillors, employees

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:33 PM IST
After approval from MC House, agenda will be forwarded to the administration for its approval to use civic body land for the project
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

High court judge’s reader among 24 test positive in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:32 PM IST
A reader working with Punjab and Haryana high court justice MS Sindhu was among the 24 people testing positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Ex-HPSC chief appointed as power regulator at hurriedly convened ceremony

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:51 PM IST
Legal experts say the move is violative of the spirit of Constitution; the Khattar government has trampled the Constitution, particularly Article 319, which prohibits such appointments, adds Surjewala
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur presiding over the cabinet meeting in Shimla on Friday. Agriculture minister Virender Kanwar, transport minister Bikram Singh, food and civil supply minister Rajender Garg and education minister Govind Singh joined in virtually. (HT Photo)
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur presiding over the cabinet meeting in Shimla on Friday. Agriculture minister Virender Kanwar, transport minister Bikram Singh, food and civil supply minister Rajender Garg and education minister Govind Singh joined in virtually. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

HP cabinet decisions: Budget session to be held from Feb 26 to March 20

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:56 PM IST
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur will present the budget on March 6; schools for Classes 6 and 7 to reopen on February 15 Key decisionsCM Jai Ram Thakur to present budget on March 6Schools to reopen for Classes 6 and 7 from February 15Students to be provided dry ration as mid-day meals suspended till March 31.Right of Way Policy, 2021 draft to be notified to boost investment in the telecom sectorWater Sports and Allied Activities Draft Rules, 2021 and Himachal Pradesh Miscellaneous Adventure Activities (Amendment) Rules, 2021 notified to make adventure sports safer150 various posts to be filled up in public works department Key decisions
READ FULL STORY
Close
(PTI File Photo)
(PTI File Photo)
chandigarh news

New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi to resume on February 8

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:36 PM IST
Will depart at 5.15pm to arrive at Kalka at 9.15pm after halts at Panipat, Kurukshetra, Ambala Cantt and Chandigarh stations
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema (centre) and AAP members launching the civic body poll campaign by brooming streets in Bathinda on Friday. The Aam Aadmi Party’s poll symbol is the broom. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Punjab leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema (centre) and AAP members launching the civic body poll campaign by brooming streets in Bathinda on Friday. The Aam Aadmi Party’s poll symbol is the broom. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

AAP hopes to sweep Punjab civic body elections with broom

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:20 PM IST
Leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema and party MLAs launch state-level poll campaign from Bathinda, state finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal’s constituency, to highlight his failure to bring about any change in Punjab’s financial state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vehicles parked near the old bus stand in Shimla on Friday, a day after the state capital received heavy snowfall. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Vehicles parked near the old bus stand in Shimla on Friday, a day after the state capital received heavy snowfall. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
chandigarh news

Shimla at standstill after heaviest snowfall in Feb in 18 years

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Authorities struggle to restore power, water supply with roads cut off after Himachal’s state capital get 57cm of snow in a day
READ FULL STORY
Close
The gathering of farmers at the mahapanchayat at Jind’s Kandela village in Haryana on Wednesday. Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who addressed the meet, will hold a mahapanchayat at Dadri on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
The gathering of farmers at the mahapanchayat at Jind’s Kandela village in Haryana on Wednesday. Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who addressed the meet, will hold a mahapanchayat at Dadri on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
chandigarh news

Farmers’ agitation gathers momentum in Haryana, khaps back Tikait

By Hitender Rao and Sunil Rahar
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:57 AM IST
115 khaps lent support at Jind’s Kandela mahapanchayat, while BKU leader from UP will hold another meet at Dadri on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The length of the Chenab bridge will be 1,315 metres with 17 spans, of which the span of the main arch across Chenab river will be 467m. (HT File)
The length of the Chenab bridge will be 1,315 metres with 17 spans, of which the span of the main arch across Chenab river will be 467m. (HT File)
chandigarh news

J&K’s Reasi to get the world’s tallest bridge in March

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:07 AM IST
Another engineering marvel Anji Bridge, the country’s first cable-stayed bridge, will be ready by December 2022 Salient features of Chenab bridge It has been designed by consultants from Finland and Germany. Made with 63mm thick special blast proof steel, it is a ‘blast proof’ bridge. It can withstand earthquakes of Zone 5 category and strong winds. It will have monitoring and warning systems at both ends. It will have sensors to check wind speed. Once completed, it will have allied facilities to attract tourists. Salient features of Chenab bridge
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Chitkara International School launches multilingual communication system

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:32 AM IST
With this initiative, the school aims to bring a change to the communication mechanism of schools in North India which continue to be highly English-centric.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Despite a number of steps taken by the authorities, including counselling sessions and discussions to counter hesitancy among workers, most are not willing to be vaccinated. (Reuters File Photo)
Despite a number of steps taken by the authorities, including counselling sessions and discussions to counter hesitancy among workers, most are not willing to be vaccinated. (Reuters File Photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh has low vaccination coverage, high Covid-19 positivity rate: Centre

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Health ministry expresses concern over poor statistics of the city, where 21,036 people have been infected so far
READ FULL STORY
Close
Restaurants are still taking extra care and cooking chicken dishes at a temperature higher than 100 degrees for the safety of customers, says city head of National Restaurant Association of India. (HT File Photo)
Restaurants are still taking extra care and cooking chicken dishes at a temperature higher than 100 degrees for the safety of customers, says city head of National Restaurant Association of India. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Bird flu: Chicken price rises in Chandigarh as normal demand resumes

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:50 AM IST
President of the Sector 21 Meat Market Association says the price of broiler had dropped to 150 per kg, but it has shot up to 180 per kg in just about two days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana Police chief Manoj Yadava being administered the first vaccine dose against Covid-19 at the police headquarters in Panchkula on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Haryana Police chief Manoj Yadava being administered the first vaccine dose against Covid-19 at the police headquarters in Panchkula on Thursday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana DGP leads from front, takes first Covid-19 vaccine shot

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Appeals to police personnel to undergo inoculation, lauds their role on the front line during the pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP