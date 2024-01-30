 Committed to unity of purpose and objectives of INDIA bloc: PDP - Hindustan Times
Committed to unity of purpose and objectives of INDIA bloc: PDP

Committed to unity of purpose and objectives of INDIA bloc: PDP

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jan 30, 2024 09:20 AM IST

The core group of PDP that met under the chairmanship of Mehbooba Mufti had a threadbare discussion on the Lok Sabha elections especially on the five J&K seats. The meeting was attended by all members of core group who have been holding series of meeting with party leaders in various parts of J&K.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday discussed the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and reiterated its commitment to the unity of purpose and objectives under the banner of INDIA alliance.

Along with National Conference, the PDP is also part of the INDIA Alliance from J&K and so far, there hasn’t been any talk on five seats of J&K and the only seat of Ladakh among the alliance partners. Though NC vice-president Omar Abdullah recently said that it will take them just 15 minutes to discuss J&K Lok Sabha seats. In the last Lok Sabha polls, the NC emerged victorious on three Kashmir Lok Sabha seats, while the BJP won two seats in Jammu and Ladakh seat.

The core group of PDP that met under the chairmanship of Mehbooba Mufti had a threadbare discussion on the Lok Sabha elections especially on the five J&K seats.

The meeting was attended by all members of core group who have been holding series of meeting with party leaders in various parts of J&K.” The meeting held at party headquarters discussed the strategy for the upcoming general elections,” the PDP spokesman said, adding that the leaders reiterated their commitment to the unity of purpose and objectives under the banner of INDIA alliance of which it’s a part.

The spokesman said that the core group expressed concern regarding the recent initiative by J&K Police to collect personal information from residents across various parts of Kashmir.

“This intrusive measure, which involves soliciting details such as individuals’ names, vehicles, and contact information, has triggered widespread panic among citizens. The PDP condemns this alarming development, denouncing it as a direct assault on the inherent rights and identity of ordinary Kashmiris,” he added.

The spokesman said that party urged the administration to respect the privacy of individual citizens and alleviate the fears gripping the general public. “The PDP remains unwavering in its commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of the people of Kashmir and will continue to advocate for their welfare and security,” he added.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
