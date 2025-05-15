Committed to work for providing relief and support for needy: Himachal CM

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reiterated the state government’s commitment for the welfare of underprivileged and marginal sections of the society and ensuing their well being. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a meeting with a delegation of street vendors from Hamirpur, at his official residence in Shimla . (PTI)

The chief minister was speaking to a delegation of street vendors union from Hamirpur who called on him at his official residence Oak-Over on Wednesday.

He said that no one should lose their livelihood unjustly and the state government would continue to work to provide relief, support and opportunities to those in need.

The delegation shared that their “khokhas” had earlier been demolished arbitrarily leaving them without a source of livelihood and shelter. Despite their repeated appeals, no action had been taken in their favour. The delegation expressed their gratitude to CM for his support and intervention in addressing their long standing issues.