Committee formed to implement central services rules in Chandigarh
UT adviser Dharam Pal on Monday constituted a committee, headed by the UT home secretary, for the implementation of the central services rules in Chandigarh.
The committee, which also comprises senior officials from the finance and personnel departments, will examine the changes to be made in pay scales, allowances and other service conditions to bring administration employees on par with those under the Union government.
The Union ministry of home affairs had notified the Chandigarh Employees (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2022 on March 29, replacing the Punjab service rules with the central services rules from April 1.
As per the notification, the conditions of service of Groups A, B and C employees will be the same as the conditions of service of the central government employees appointed to corresponding services and posts, and will be governed by the same rules and orders as applicable to the latter category of persons.
The conditions of the Group D employees will correspond to those of Group C posts in central civil services.
The UT administrator can revise their pay scales from time to time so as to bring them on par with the scales of pay sanctioned by the Government of India for the corresponding categories of its employees.
Union home minister Amit Shah, on his one-day visit to the city on March 27, had announced that the central services rules will be implemented in Chandigarh. While most of the unions of UT employees, particularly teachers and nurses, had welcomed the move, some unions had argued that it would lower the pay scales. The announcement had also elicited strong criticism from political parties in Punjab.
Major impact of the shift from Punjab to central services rules will be an increase in the retirement age from 58 to 60 years. The child care leave for women will increase from one year to two years. For professors in colleges under administration, the retirement age may increase to 65 years. Similarly, several other allowances are also likely to increase.
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics