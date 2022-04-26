Commonwealth medallist among five held in Hisar bank robbery case
The Hisar STF on Monday arrested five persons, including a junior commonwealth games gold medallist in connection with the robbery at a Union Bank’s Azad Nagar branch in Hisar on April 18.
Police produced them before a local court in Hisar which granted them eight-day police remand.
The arrested men have been identified as main accused Soni, of Hisar, who is a junior commonwealth games gold medallist and is serving in ITBP, Pradeep, of Hisar, Sonu, of Jind, and Sonepat natives Vikas Kumar and Naveen.
Hisar superintendent of police (SP) Lokender Kumar said they have arrested five persons for robbing ₹16.19 lakh from Union Bank’s Azad Nagar branch on April 18.
“We nabbed main conspirator Soni from near Guru Jambeshwar University and recovered ₹60,000 and a gun, which he had snatched from the bank’s security guard during the robbery. We have recovered ₹2.40 lakh from the five accused so far,” police said.
“During primary investigation, Soni revealed that he used to come for practice at Hisar’s Mahavir stadium where he came in contact with Pradeep. Soni had prepared the plan which he executed with four aides,” the SP added.
On April 18, armed assailants had robbed nearly ₹16.19 lakh from the said branch. They had also snatched five mobile phones from bank employees and customers.
-
Water woes trouble Panchkula residents, officials deny shortage
With the rise in temperature, Panchkula residents' water woes have also multiplied. For the last three weeks, members of the Citizens' Welfare Association have been raising the issue of water scarcity and have written to senior-most HSVP officials for a solution. Yet, HSVP executive engineer Payal maintains that the city's daily demand of 110 million gallons (MGD) is being adequately met through Kajauli Waterworks, Kaushalya Dam and tubewells.
-
Bhiwani man booked for raping minor kabaddi player
The Tosham police have booked a man from a Bhiwani village under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and the POCSO Act for allegedly raping a 17-year-old kabaddi player from a neighbouring village on a train in February. The girl's mother said the accused had promised to enrol their daughter at an academy in Indore.
-
Karnal visit: Union minister blames previous Congress govt for inflation
Union minister for social justice and empowerment and Republican Party of India chief Ramdas Athawale blamed the “wrong policies” of the previous Congress government for inflation. On the political developments in Athawale's home state, deteriorating law and order situation in Maharashtra, he said President's rule is the need of the hour. “My party does not support Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's stand over loudspeakers at mosques,” he said.
-
Rohtak’s Maharshi Dayanand University bans protests on campus
The authorities of Rohtak's Maharshi Dayanand University have prohibited protests within 100m of residential areas on campus including vice-chancellor's residence, university secretariat, examination wing, library, buildings comprising teaching blocks, two auditoriums, hostel premises and entries of gates of varsity. BJP's junior alliance partner in Haryana, Jannayak Janata Party's student body, Indian National Students' Organisation national chief Pradeep Deswal came down heavily over the varsity's decision.
-
Women of rural Himachal leading the change towards natural farming
Women of rural Himachal Pradesh, who have been working hard in silence for many years, are now emerging as leaders in the implementation of non-chemical, low-cost and climate-resilient natural farming. The Himachal Pradesh government had launched the Prakritik Kheti Khushal Yojana (PK3Y) in 2018 to promote this zero budget natural farming (ZBNF) technique, renamed Subhash Palekar natural farming (SPNF) in the state. Women comprise over 60% of the trained and practising farmers in the state.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics