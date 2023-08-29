Nuh violence echoes in House even as speaker disallows debate

The communal violence in Nuh echoed loudly in Haryana assembly on Monday even as repeated pleas of the Congress to discuss July 31 clashes were rejected by speaker Gian Chand Gupta on the grounds that law doesn’t allow Vidhan Sabha to debate a matter pending before the court. Haryana home minister Anil Vij with CLP leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda at the Vidhan Sabha on Monday.The communal violence in Nuh echoed loudly in Haryana assembly on Monday even as repeated pleas of the Congress to discuss July 31 clashes were rejected by speaker Gian Chand Gupta on the grounds that law doesn’t allow Vidhan Sabha to debate a matter pending before the court. (Keshav Singh/ HT)

A large part of the House proceedings, beginning from Zero Hour at 12 noon and till lunch break at 1.21 pm were marked by Congress pressing for discussion on Nuh episode and speaker repeating: “matter is sub judice.”

Congress leaders were on the offensive after Question Hour. In a well-coordinated floor strategy, one after the other Congress MLAs countered the rationale behind speaker not allowing discussion on Nuh violence.

The Congress said if Parliament can debate and discuss Manipur violence case which the Supreme Court had been hearing, why assembly cannot discuss a burning law and order issue of Nuh.

As the Congress stalled the proceedings and din prevailed, speaker Gupta adjourned the House for 30 minutes at 12.30pm.

“The issue of bulldozer demolition could be called sub judice...we will not discuss that, but Nuh matter is very important,” Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, said as he opened the Congress attack, asking the government to hold judicial probe into Nuh violence if this cannot be discussed in the House.

“The government is running away from a reply as it stands exposed on law and order matter,” he said.

As speaker insisted “matter is sub judice”, veteran Congress leader Raghuvir Singh Kadian said what happened in Nuh was a rarest of the rare issues for the state, while

Kiran Choudhry argued that Congress leaders are raising a very serious law and order matter and that it should be discussed.

Amidst this crossfire and ruckus, BJP MLA Satya Prakash alleged that foundation of Nuh violence was laid here in the House when one Congress MLA from Mewat had used some inflammatory words.

Both the sides resorted to allegations and counter-allegations and the House was adjourned for 30 minutes.

The proceedings remained stalled after House re-assembled at 1 pm as BJP’s Satya Prakash and Aseem Goel recalled how one Congress MLA had made inflammatory remarks in the House during the budget session.

“We have privileges...we can discuss this matter...Manipur matter was sub judice and still Parliament discussed the issue during the no confidence motion. Why can’t we discuss Nuh in the House. You cannot stop debate on Nuh in the House,” BB Batra of the Congress said.

Batra and Hooda asked the speaker to give his ruling in the matter and speaker again said: “matter is sub judice...no discussion...”

While Congress kept forwarding one argument after another demanding debate on Nuh episode, speaker stuck to his stated stand: “House cannot discuss a sub judice matter...”

When Vij was giving a reply, the speaker told him if he started giving reply then it will mean discussing the entire issue. Vij, however, said he will not make a detailed statement and that he will say few things regarding the Nuh incident.

With the standoff continuing, Vij fired a salvo at the Congress. The Congress protested and the speaker immediately adjourned the House for lunch break at 1.21pm. What vij said about Congress was expunged later in the evening.

After the House reassembled from lunch break, Congress dropped the demand to hold debate on Nuh and let the House complete other business of the day.

Sidelights

A bond in making

BJP MLA Seema Trikha (Badkhal segment) wanted a favour for her constituents from local bodies minister Kamal Gupta. “Mein chotee si nanhi bahen hun,” she pleaded while raising her demand and reminding the minister that Raksha Bandhan is also approaching. “Tathasthu,” Gupta said, assuring his “little sister” that her wish will be fulfilled.

Of HUDA and Hooda

Home minister Anil Vij and CLP leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda often claim they are friends. But the duo rarely let go of an opportunity to hit out at each other inside the assembly. During Question Hour, Vij was referring to Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) (formerly HUDA). “I had urged CM to rename HUDA as HSVP,” Vij said. At this the CLP leader said: “I am Hooda - Haryana’s overall development authority...”

Rules being bent: Dushyant

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday told speaker Gian Chand Gupta that Vidhan Sabaha’s rules of procedures and conduct of business were being twisted. Chautala questioned on what grounds short duration discussion was converted again into calling attention notices. He said it was unconstitutional. But the speaker said there is a convention. Chautala asked the speaker to defer the matter for some time, a demand that the speaker agreed finally.

Dada’s stinking discourse

Ram Kumar Gautam, who is a JJP MLA and is known for not exercising caution while speaking, caused quite a flutter in the House when he uttered certain words which immediately drew derision from the House. When Gautam was delivering his ‘stinking’ discourse, most of the MLAs expressed their shock at what and how the JJP MLA, also referred to as Dada, was speaking. This prompted deputy CM Dushyant Chautala to take some corrective steps. Chautala expressed disdain at what an elderly Gautam had said and asked the Chair to expunge the remarks which had raised quite a stink in the House.

