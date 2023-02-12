Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Community group ‘V-Chandigarhians’ launched

Community group ‘V-Chandigarhians’ launched

Published on Feb 12, 2023 01:16 AM IST

The event was organised to celebrate 22 successful years of delivering higher education to students, which was attended by a total of 300 alumni of Chandigarh University and Chandigarh Group of Colleges

Alumni, students and dignitaries launching the “V-Chandigarhians” community group in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chandigarh University (CU) and Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) launched “V-Chandigarhians” community group on Saturday at Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, Chandigarh.

The event was organised to celebrate 22 successful years of delivering higher education to students, which was attended by a total of 300 alumni of CU and CGC. The event was inaugurated by CU chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu, pro-chancellor RS Bawa and CGC students’ welfare director Gagandeep Bhullar

Actor and BiggBoss participant Gautam Singh Vig, and Punjabi Singer Naveed Akhtar performed on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, CU chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu, said, “Through ‘V-Chandigarhians’, we will connect with our alumni from the city and celebrate the spirit of the city beautiful. We have invited our ex-students to contribute towards the welfare and development of the city.”

“Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT) is making all possible efforts for the well-being of the citizens of Chandigarh, but with the help of our city alumni network, we wish to continue to work on various aspects of the city such as education, healthcare, women empowerment, environment, sustainable development, renewable energy, smart city, child healthcare and most importantly, the higher education,” he added.

Sunday, February 12, 2023
