: Commuters had a narrow escape after a portion of road near Kailash Cinema caved in on Thursday evening. Portion of road near Kailash Cinema in Ludhiana caves in

The area where the incident took place is prone to cave-ins as the sewage system there is at least 50 years old. Several incidents of minor cave-ins have been reported in the area in the past.

Around 8 feet of the road has been affected by the cave-in reportedly due to the weak drainage system. A drain of water flows below the road which sank into earth. The portion has been barricaded by the authorities, and MLA Madan Lal Bagga and former councillor of the area also reached the spot.

Aman, a resident of the area, said that his shop is located right in front of the place where the road had caved in. He said that as it will take days for the road to be repaired, the residents will have to face inconvenience.

He said that the sewage system should be improved to stop such incidents.

Ekjot Singh, executive engineer, operations and maintenance branch, said that the cave-in took place near a manhole. He said no leakage in the sewage has been observed till now.

He said that repair work has already started and will be completed within three to four days.

He said that other portions of the road which might be vulnerable to such incidents will also be surveyed.