Comparative data of J&K police: Downward trend in Kashmir’s curve of violence since last 3 years

As abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir completed third year, J&K police on Friday released a data substantiating that there has been constant decrease in violence and killings of civilians post revocation of the Article 370 in the Valley.

Three years ago, on August 5, Article 370 was revoked by the Parliament and the state was divided into two Union Territories – Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, and all mainstream leaders were detained.

On the third anniversary of revocation of Article 370, no group had given any strike calls. Only People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti tried to take out a protest that was not allowed by the police.

Comparing the security scenario pre and post abrogation of Article 370, in Kashmir Valley, the police data shows the massive improvement in the situation. Police say 3,686 incidents of disturbance in law and order took place in Kashmir between August 5, 2016 to August 4, 2019, in which six police or security personnel also lost their lives.

In the next three years, post Article 370 abrogation, in the same time mere 438 incidents of disturbance in law and order were reported in the Valley and not a single security force personnel was killed in any law and order situation.

As per the police data from August 2016 to 2019 around 930 terror incidents were reported in Kashmir that came down in next three years to 617. In the same period, the number of security force personnel killed in militant attacks was 290 that came down to 174.

Police data also suggested the sharp decline in the killings of civilians post abrogation of Article 370. From 2016 to 2019, the police say that 191 civilians were killed in Kashmir which came down to 110 in next three years.

A senior police officer said that data released by the police shows how things have improved in Kashmir on the ground zero after revocation of the Article 370. “The figures reflect everything but still the forces should remain alert as militant have still presence here,” he said.

ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar who along with senior officers visited several parts of the Srinagar city on Friday said that markets being open was a great achievement for the people. “Hartal calls by the Hurriyat are not being given now. There are no stone pelting incidents taking at the encounter sites and no large gatherings take place at militant funerals that has created a very good environment here.” Kumar said that last year the hybrid terrorists were big challenge for forces. “Now the hybrid militants aren’t challenge for us anymore,” he said.