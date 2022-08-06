Comparative data of J&K police: Downward trend in Kashmir’s curve of violence since last 3 years
As abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir completed third year, J&K police on Friday released a data substantiating that there has been constant decrease in violence and killings of civilians post revocation of the Article 370 in the Valley.
Three years ago, on August 5, Article 370 was revoked by the Parliament and the state was divided into two Union Territories – Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, and all mainstream leaders were detained.
On the third anniversary of revocation of Article 370, no group had given any strike calls. Only People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti tried to take out a protest that was not allowed by the police.
Comparing the security scenario pre and post abrogation of Article 370, in Kashmir Valley, the police data shows the massive improvement in the situation. Police say 3,686 incidents of disturbance in law and order took place in Kashmir between August 5, 2016 to August 4, 2019, in which six police or security personnel also lost their lives.
In the next three years, post Article 370 abrogation, in the same time mere 438 incidents of disturbance in law and order were reported in the Valley and not a single security force personnel was killed in any law and order situation.
As per the police data from August 2016 to 2019 around 930 terror incidents were reported in Kashmir that came down in next three years to 617. In the same period, the number of security force personnel killed in militant attacks was 290 that came down to 174.
Police data also suggested the sharp decline in the killings of civilians post abrogation of Article 370. From 2016 to 2019, the police say that 191 civilians were killed in Kashmir which came down to 110 in next three years.
A senior police officer said that data released by the police shows how things have improved in Kashmir on the ground zero after revocation of the Article 370. “The figures reflect everything but still the forces should remain alert as militant have still presence here,” he said.
ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar who along with senior officers visited several parts of the Srinagar city on Friday said that markets being open was a great achievement for the people. “Hartal calls by the Hurriyat are not being given now. There are no stone pelting incidents taking at the encounter sites and no large gatherings take place at militant funerals that has created a very good environment here.” Kumar said that last year the hybrid terrorists were big challenge for forces. “Now the hybrid militants aren’t challenge for us anymore,” he said.
-
PSI recruitment scam: CBI conducts multiple raids in Jammu
Pursuant upon recommendations of the Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday conducted searches at various places across Jammu region as part of its probe into alleged irregularities in the selection process of police sub-inspectors. Following public outcry over large scale irregularities, L-G had cancelled the entire recruitment process and subsequently had asked the CBI to conduct a probe.
-
Himachal growers’ protest politically motivated: BJP leader
BJP leader and Himachal Pradesh Cooperative Bank president Khushi Ram Balnahata on Friday said protest was not always the right way, and the agitating farmers should put forth their demand on the right platform and not on the roads. A former MLA from Rohru, Balnahata, said the protest organised at Shimla was politically motivated and an attempt to mislead the public.
-
Growers gherao Himachal Secretariat for five hours, govt agrees to some demands
Sanyukt Kisan Manch, fruit growers and farmers from across the state convened in Shimla and gheraoed the Himachal Pradesh state secretariat for around five hours on Friday, demanding fulfilment of their long-pending demands. Notwithstanding the drizzle, orchardists from the apple growing regions of the state gathered at the crossroad near St Bede's College in Shimla, and marched to the Secretariat in Chotta Shimla, which is around 2km away from the college.
-
Chandigarh traders demand warehousing complex
A joint delegation of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal and Tent Dealers Society called on UT adviser Dharam Pal on Friday to set up a warehousing complex in Sector 38 West and Industrial Area, Phase 3. CBM president Charanjiv Singh informed the adviser that the provisions for a Warehousing Complex were part of Chandigarh Master Plan-2031. The adviser, after the discussions, gave directions to the UT finance secretary to initiate work on a Warehousing Complex on priority.
-
Congress stages protest against inflation outside Shimla’s Raj Bhawan
With the Congress staging a nationwide stir against the rising prices of commodities, the Himachal Pradesh unit of the Congress party also held a demonstration outside the Raj Bhawan on Friday. The protesting Congress leaders criticised the Centre for levying the Goods and Service Tax on items of daily use, and the Agnipath Scheme for short-term recruitment into the armed forces. The Congress leaders criticised the government for pushing the country into an economic crisis.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics