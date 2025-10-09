Complete rape, POCSO probes within 60 days: Chandigarh administrator Kataria to police

UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria lauded the Chandigarh Police for recording the fastest emergency response time in the country—an average of 5.6 minutes—and achieving the first position nationwide in speedy passport verifications in 2023-24. The 50 QRT motorcycles being flagged off during an event at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Flagging off 50 Quick Response Team (QRT) motorcycles, provided by the Honda India Foundation (HIF) to the Chandigarh Police, at a special event at Tagore Theatre, Sector 18, Kataria commended the UT Police for their efficiency and directed that investigations in rape and POCSO Act cases be completed within 60 days of registration.

He revealed that under the new legislative framework, the department has achieved remarkable results—securing convictions in 165 out of 181 decided cases, marking an impressive 91.2% conviction rate. Most significantly, burglary, theft, snatching, vehicle theft, molestation etc and special local laws were disposed of within an average of 97 days from the date of FIR registration, a stark improvement compared to the average of three years recorded in the past.

Speaking about the new bikes, UT director general of police (DGP) Sagar Preet Hooda said, “These specially equipped QRT motorcycles will empower Chandigarh Police to respond swiftly to road accidents, emergencies, and traffic management operations. Each vehicle is fitted with advanced tools such as sirens, flashers, public announcement systems, storage boxes, flashlights, and helmets, ensuring readiness for any rapid response situation.”

On the occasion, a road safety booklet was also released by Chandigarh Police, highlighting key traffic rules, emergency response measures, and citizen awareness initiatives aimed at promoting safer road practices in the city.